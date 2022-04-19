ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2 men accused of impersonating law enforcement to impress Secret Service agents are hit with new ammo charges

By Laura Italiano,C. Ryan Barber
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05X4Tl_0fE5RbGE00
Federal prosecutors filed this affidavit to support the arrest of Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali on April 6, 2022. The two are charged with posing as federal agents.

Jon Elswick/AP

  • Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali are newly charged with possessing illegal, large capacity magazines.
  • A federal indictment was filed against the duo on Tuesday. They remain free on house arrest.
  • Prosecutors say the men impersonated Homeland Security agents and lavished gifts on Secret Service agents.

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against two DC men accused of impersonating Homeland Security agents and lavishing gifts on Secret Service personnel, including one assigned to First Lady Jill Biden.

The new indictment charges Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali with one count each of false impersonation of a federal officer.

It additionally charges the two men with new counts of unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines.

The men shared possession of an illegal magazine for a Glock firearm, according to the indictment, and Taherzadeh is additionally charged with possessing five illegal magazines for a Sig Sauer firearm.

The pair remain free under home confinement in Washington, DC. Federal prosecutors said they kept an "arsenal" of more than 100 rounds of ammunition in their luxury apartments.

For two years, they lived in the southeast DC complex — home to several Secret Service agents and other law enforcement officials, prosecutors say.

During that time, the two portrayed themselves as gun-toting, tactical gear-wearing Homeland Security agents, according to prosecutors.

While it's not clear if the pair received in return, they did lavish free electronics and even rent-free apartments on law enforcement officers who were their neighbors, prosecutors said.

Taherzadeh offered to buy a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent assigned to the First Lady's detail, prosecutors said. In early April, four members of the Secret Service linked to the case were placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Federal prosecutors described the pair as armed and potentially dangerous men who may have tried to "infiltrate" law enforcement for nefarious reasons. Ali has told at least one witness that he has ties to Pakistani intelligence, prosecutors previously said.

But their defense lawyers have insisted that the men had no plans and no connections to outside operatives or governments. They also had no money and actually owed $220,000 in unpaid rent on the apartments, the lawyers said.

In releasing the men to home confinement on April 12, Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said, given the current lack of evidence of a larger, nefarious plot, he agreed with the defense.

"It strikes me as sophomoric behavior — not the kind of behavior that warrants pretrial detention," the judge said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'Fake' agents who 'infiltrated White House Secret Service' will be RELEASED from custody: Judge rejects ties to Pakistani intelligence after it was revealed 'imposters' were tipped off by federal agents

A judge in Washington D.C. denied on Tuesday federal prosecutors' motion to detain the two men impersonating federal agents because he says he isn't convinced that there are links to Pakistan intelligence. He also claimed that deleting social media posts wasn't proof that the other defendant would tamper with evidence,...
U.S. POLITICS
WAVY News 10

Judge won’t jail men accused of impersonating federal agents

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has denied the government’s request to detain two men accused of posing as federal Homeland Security agents, tricking actual U.S. Secret Service officers and offering them free gifts and apartments at a luxury apartment building in Washington. Federal prosecutors have argued the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'Fake' Homeland Security agents who 'infiltrated Secret Service' are INDICTED on multiple charges including trying to dupe agents on Jill and the White House details into thinking they were government agents

Two men who allegedly posed as federal agents agents and tried to infiltrate the Secret Service have been indicted on multiple charges including impersonating a U.S. officer and unlawful firearms charges, court filings revealed on Tuesday. A federal grand jury indicted Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Sher-Ali, 35, of impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Service Agents#Homeland Security
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as "a death cult."
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

468K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy