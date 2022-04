This is a dedicated group of Erie County women who care deeply about the Erie County community. 100+ Women gathers four times a year for a one-hour meeting, and each woman writes a $100 check to the charity that the members have selected. This combined donation of $10,000 (or more) at each meeting makes a real impact, without time-consuming fundraising events and planning. Our mission and our hope is to provide for those in greatest need in Erie County.

