American Cancer Society presents $50,000 for patients in Northwest Arkansas

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
You can join the movement for a world without cancer. Save the date for the American Cancer Society ‘Relay For Life’ of Tuscaloosa on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Central High School. “We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Veterans in Fort Smith have access to a new clinic for the first time in 20 years, and it's changing the way many get care. The old Fort Smith VA clinic was housed in a basement on Dodson. The new facilities have been open for a week.
Circle of Life, a Springdale-based hospice facility, announced the purchase of nine acres of undeveloped land at the corner of Goad Springs Road and Metro Plaza in Lowell to expand outpatient services in Northwest Arkansas.
The clinic opened April 11 and now offers primary care, mental health, lab, X-ray, optometry, home-based primary care, the VA Supportive Housing Program also known as HUD/VASH, and pharmacy. In the future, the clinic will also offer CT and audiology,...
Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
