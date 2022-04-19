ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Deron Rust Memorial Set for Friday, May 13 at Georgetown Speedway

By Brett Deyo
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, DE – We’re back on Friday the 13th!. Georgetown Speedway returns to action on Friday, May 13, remembering one of the speedway’s most popular figures. The ‘Deron Rust Memorial’ takes center stage at the Sussex County half-mile in honor of the former racer and promoter of the speedway. Rust kept...

www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Suicide Bridge Restaurant

HURLOCK, Md.– One restaurant along Cabin Creek in Maryland has been a local favorite for over seven decades. Check out the Foodie Teams visit to Suicide Bridge Restaurant. Suicide Bridge Restaurant is located at 6304 Suicide Bridge Road in Hurlock. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
HURLOCK, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Middletown Marine celebrates winning his most important battle

William 'Duffy' McDuffie of Middletown served in the Marines and the Air Force for 27 years, but in 2021 he found himself in the fight of his life awaiting a heart transplant. He received that heart on Father's Day through the Gift of Life, the organ and tissue donor program for the region.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Georgetown, DE
Sussex County, DE
Sports
Georgetown, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
WBOC

Salisbury Entrepreneur Named SBA's Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SALISBURY, Md.— Vinessa Williams of Little Leaders Learning Center in Salisbury, Md., has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. Williams, along with 13 additional award winners, will be honored at the 36th Annual Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z backs Mitchell’s Corner project in Lewes

At its April 14 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval of four applications for Mitchell’s Corner, a mixed-use residential and commercial complex at the intersection of Kings Highway and Gills Neck Road in Lewes. The project requires two rezonings, AR-1 agricultural-residential to C-2 commercial medium commercial...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame honors 11 athletes

The 23rd Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame banquet was held April 16 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, celebrating 11 inductees from Delaware’s three counties reaching back as far as 60 years. Vaughn Trammell, Cape Class of 1976, was recognized for the sport of track and field....
DOVER, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Watt
Town Square LIVE News

Milton’s Jimmie Allen to perform at NASCAR Cup Series race

One of Delaware’s brightest stars will return home for Dover Motor Speedway’s biggest NASCAR weekend ever. Multi-platinum selling, award-winning country music superstar and Milton native Jimmie Allen will perform a pre-race concert at the Monster Mile on Sunday, May 1.  The 12:45 p.m. concert at the Embrace Home Loans Stage in Victory Plaza will immediately precede the DuraMAX Drydene 400 ... Read More
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

“Taste of the Town” event returns to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Evolution Craft Brewing is bringing back a very tasty event this year, the Taste of the Town. 47ABC talked with two organizers about the event and how it’s shining a light on local restaurants. The Taste of the Town will...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Six Sussex runners complete Boston Marathon

A total of 43 runners from Delaware completed this year’s Boston Marathon April 18. It was the 126th version of the race. This year’s event was held under nearly ideal conditions. Evans Chebet of Kenya tossed in a few sub-4:30 miles to break away from countryman Lawrence Cherono and take the win by 30 seconds. Chebet’s time was 2:06:51. Talk about being consistent – he ran the first half in 1:03:26 and the second half in 1:03:25. Cherono was timed in 2:07:21. A total of 28,604 entries toed the line at this year’s race. Locally, Sussex County had six runners, led by Francisco Puac of Georgetown in 2:51:31. Mike Sewell of Lewes ran 3:10:56, while Brian Hsia of Rehoboth Beach ran 3:25:40. Martin Rodriguez of Selbyville ran 3:47:17, while David Miller of Lewes ran 4:16:29. Samuel Weiland of Lewes ran 4:28:59.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

River Race Through Downtown Salisbury

Downtown Salisbury is hosting a river race this June. The race is a way to bring recognition to the Riverwalk by having kayak, paddleboard, and even cardboard boat races. Laura Scharle is an advocate for outdoor recreation. She says many cities do not fully utilize a river that may be in their city.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Speedway#The J W Brown Logging#Modifieds#Round No#Delaware Super Trucks#Delmarva Chargers
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Crabs and Fresh Seafood on Delmarva This Summer

Maryland Blue Crabs are the unofficial mascot of the Eastern Shore. Seasoned heavily with Old Bay and dipped in hot butter, there's no better summertime treat than a pile of steaming hot crabs. Shrimp, clams, and oysters are also popular favorites. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, we've got plenty of places where you can sit down for a nice seafood feast. Here are five local favorites you should check out this summer.
CRISFIELD, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy