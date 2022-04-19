ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

New Yorkers Need To Stop Filling Up Bird Feeders: Here’s Why

By Kaylin
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

I know plenty of you have been going to the store recently to get bird feed for your outdoor feeders. It is that time of year, after all. However, professionals are saying that you need to stop filling your feeders immediately. Here's why. Apparently, a strain of bird flu...

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Backyard chicken coop owners take bird flu precautions

(WFSB) - Cases of bird flu have been cropping up and thousands of chickens and other birds in commercial farms across the country have had to be killed. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said avian flu usually doesn’t infect humans. The goal is to keep the disease out of poultry products and off store shelves.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
AL.com

Avian flu and bird feeders: Can you still feed hummingbirds?

Experts are recommending people stop using outside birdfeeders to help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic Avian influenza. But what about hummingbird feeders? Is it safe to feed the brightly colored tiny visitors using their own feeders?. According to Dr. Victoria Hall of the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, hummingbird...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
deseret.com

Two new COVID variants are hitting New York. Here’s how to keep yourself safe

Two new COVID-19 variants — BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 — are spreading throughout New York City right now, leading to a rise in cases. But there are ways to keep yourself safe. Driving the news: The New York State Department of Public Health said Wednesday that these new highly-contagious variants — which are variants of the subvariant (BA.2) of the omicron variant — are responsible for rising COVID-19 cases in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Dead Birds#Bird Feeders#Bird Flu#New Yorkers#Hpai#H5n1#Cdc
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Plenty of eggs, although pricey, as bird flu hits more farms

Nearly 5% of the egg-laying hens in the United States have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the past six weeks, said USDA data on Wednesday. Egg prices were rising faster than the overall rate of food inflation, though there was an ample supply ahead of Easter and Passover.
AGRICULTURE
TODAY.com

A new version of omicron is gaining a foothold in the US, CDC finds

Another omicron subvariant is gaining traction in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. The subvariant, called BA.2.12.1, is an offshoot of the BA.2 version of omicron. While BA.2 remains the dominant variant in the U.S., BA.2.12.1 now accounts for roughly 1 in 5 new cases nationwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy