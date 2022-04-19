ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware County, GA

Ware County Schools

Ware County Schools
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWare County Schools will celebrate Exceptional Children's Week May 9-13. We are selling "Exceptionally Awesome" t-shirts...

CBS Denver

New Douglas County Schools Superintendent Erin Kane Founded Charter Schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – To understand where Erin Kane, the new Douglas County Schools superintendent is coming from, perhaps it’s best to take a look at the American Academy Charter School which she founded in 2004-2005. (credit: CBS) The school was established on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. It is now three campuses with some 3,000 students and a lottery to get in. Would she apply this throughout Douglas County? Kane says each school is individual. “American Academy is one approach, but we have a variety of different approaches and making everyone just like American Academy is probably not the best...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The State Journal-Register

Letter: District 186 elementary school consolidation can not be taken lightly

Thank you to the voters of Sangamon County who supported the 1% sales tax referendum in 2018. Your support has provided District 186 with the resources required to invest in our older schools and consequently in the students and families throughout our district. One-third of our schools are currently undergoing renovations and Lanphier High School is finally receiving overdue investments that will restore pride to the northend. ...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Ware County, GA
Government
County
Ware County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
News4Jax.com

Ware County cancels after-school activities Wednesday because of weather

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – The impact of weather expected to hit Ware County on Wednesday afternoon has caused the school district to cancel all athletic and extracurricular practices and events, as well as Gator All-Star Academy. The district said the decision was made after consulting with local emergency management...
WARE COUNTY, GA
Star News Group

Earth Day at Avon Elementary School

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — An Earth Day celebration was held on the lawn of Avon Elementary School on April 14.   Eighth-grade students guided the first-grade students by informing them of steps they can take to help preserve the planet.  Each year the first graders learn about Earth Day, which takes place on April 22, including ways they can help protect the earth by recycling, explained Sandra Mc Laughlin, Avon Environmental Commission Co-Chair.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
Northwest Florida Daily News

Okaloosa seniors commit to colleges, technical schools on Career and College Signing Day

CRESTVIEW — About 120 highly-skilled high school seniors who help represent the near-future workforce climbed the steps onto the Crestview Community Center stage on Wednesday morning while moving a little closer toward fulfilling some of their biggest dreams. They soon will graduate from Baker High School, Choctawhatchee High School, Crestview High School, Fort Walton Beach High School, Laurel Hill School or Niceville High School. At the community center, each senior was celebrated during the third annual Career and...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

