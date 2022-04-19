Ware County Schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – To understand where Erin Kane, the new Douglas County Schools superintendent is coming from, perhaps it’s best to take a look at the American Academy Charter School which she founded in 2004-2005. (credit: CBS) The school was established on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. It is now three campuses with some 3,000 students and a lottery to get in. Would she apply this throughout Douglas County? Kane says each school is individual. “American Academy is one approach, but we have a variety of different approaches and making everyone just like American Academy is probably not the best...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO