Kenneth L. Swift, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home. Kenny was born May 16, 1947, in Wilmington, son of the late John and Emily (Higley) Swift, and is the youngest of eight children. Kenny was a 1965 graduate of Wilmington High School, where he played football and had the honor of playing in Delaware’s 10th Annual Blue-Gold Football Game. From a young age, Kenny learned the skill of masonry while working with his family, and retired as a mason nearly five decades later. His masonry skill played a defining role in how he would serve his country during the Vietnam War.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO