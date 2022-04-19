Interview: Dr. Scrase discusses New Mexico’s COVID status

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years ago, New Mexico was in the midst of a stay-at-home shutdown order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the state continues its response to the virus, many things are vastly different.

So where does the state stand with the pandemic in April 2022? KRQE News 13 recently checked in with the state’s Acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase to get his take on the virus’ presence in the state and what people should be watching out for. Watch the video embedded in this article for KRQE News 13’s complete interview with Dr. Scrase.

Among the topics discussed: how is New Mexico is dealing with the omicron-related BA2 variant? Is the state doing progressing fast enough with booster vaccines? Is COVID being outmatched by other viruses or the flu? And will the state seek to get involved in travel-related masking as the federal government appears to be stepping away from mandates?

