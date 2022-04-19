ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers Need To Stop Filling Up Bird Feeders: Here’s Why

By Kaylin
 1 day ago
I know plenty of you have been going to the store recently to get bird feed for your outdoor feeders. It is that time of year, after all. However, professionals are saying that you need to stop filling your feeders immediately. Here's why. Apparently, a strain of bird flu...

Eyewitness News

Backyard chicken coop owners take bird flu precautions

(WFSB) - Cases of bird flu have been cropping up and thousands of chickens and other birds in commercial farms across the country have had to be killed. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said avian flu usually doesn’t infect humans. The goal is to keep the disease out of poultry products and off store shelves.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
WIBX 950

Keep Your Eyes Peeled In New York State For Invasive New Beetle

While the bug may be small, they sure leave a pretty noticeable sign where they are. Springtime is feasting time for this pesky critter, and according to the USDA, they feed mainly on stressed, dying, or even dead trees. They are incredibly invasive. All over New York State, you might not see the beetles, but you easily could see the devastation they leave behind.
ANIMALS
New York State
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
AGRICULTURE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will COVID Force A New York Shutdown Again?

As of now, New York has no plans to shut down if the COVID cases surge this spring. Even though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising statewide, Governor Hochul says she has no plans to shut the state down to try and prevent further spread of the illness. Last week, the state health department issued a warning about two omicron variants that have been connected to the recent increase in infections.
LANCASTER, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

