Albuquerque, NM

Navajo ads highlight unsolved homicide, missing person cases

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities are taking to the airwaves to call attention to unsolved homicide and missing person cases on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. as several states are starting to funnel more resources and investigators toward solving such cases. The FBI on...

