Florida State

Florida Chihuahua, 21, is declared world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records – and he has a secret to longevity

 1 day ago
A 21-YEAR-old Chihuahua out of Florida has been recognized as the world's oldest dog, and his secret to longevity is being shared.

The website for the Guinness Book of World Records revealed the news about TobyKeith, who was born on January 9, 2001.

Chihuahua TobyKeith, originally named Peanut Butter, has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest dog living Credit: Instagram
TobyKeith had his record verified on March 16 at the grand old age of 21 years and 66 days Credit: Instagram

His owner Gisela Shore believes that the secret to his good health is regular exercise and a nutritious diet of veggies, rice, and chicken with no sugary treats.

She said she also believes that healthy genetics and a caring environment are the keys to his "grand old age."

"When he turned 20 years, everyone’s reaction was WOW! My friends and family thought he was the oldest dog they knew about," Shore told Guinness World Records.

TobyKeith does have a heart condition, but it doesn't keep him down much.

By now, he has outlived the normal Chihuahua's life-span, which can vary from 12 to 18 years.

TobyKeith was just a few months old when Shore, an animal rescue volunteer, adopted him from a local shelter.

His original name was Peanut Butter, but was changed shortly after he joined Shore's family.

"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," Shore shared.

The tan Chihuahua is a big brother to Luna, a seven-year-old American Bulldog and Lala, a three-year-old Chinese Crested.

Additionally, Gisela has two parrots, Coqui, a 32-year-old African Grey and Coco, a 28-year-old Umbrella Cockatoo that is TobyKeith's best friend.

To commemorate his newfound status, TobyKeith received a bath, had his nails trimmed, and went for a special car ride.

Shore said that she has fostered over 150 dogs and puppies from Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, where she met TobyKeith all those years ago.

Gisela Shore adopted TobyKeith when he was just a few months old, now he's the oldest dog living
Gisela Shore is a mother to two other pups as well as two parrots
Gisela started to wonder if TobyKeith could be the oldest dog living when he turned 20 years old Credit: Instagram

