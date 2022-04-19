ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged in killing of 16-year-old Kansas boy

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old from Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in...

