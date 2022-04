With three moves this offseason, the Cleveland Browns have been spending Dee and Jimmy Haslam’s money like it will disappear if they don’t. Fans don’t care about very wealthy owners’ money but they do care about the salary cap. The cap is an often discussed mechanism of the NFL that seems to be so flexible as to “not be real” while being so important that teams make roster decisions based on it.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO