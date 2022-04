The city of Tampa is one step closer to turning a nearly half-acre plot of land by the Port Tampa Bay parking garage into a small public park. Port officials on Tuesday approved selling a 0.45-acre tract of land just north of the garage to the city for $3.8 million. The land is currently used for recreational vehicle parking, which port officials say can be handled elsewhere. The port will also have an easement on the land to repair the garage as needed.

TAMPA, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO