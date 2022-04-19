Public input open house to shape future of parks in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — You can help shape the future of La Crescent’s parks.

The city is hosting an open house at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the La Crescent Community Building.

City leaders want input on four parks.

