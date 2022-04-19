ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crescent, MN

Public input open house to shape future of parks in La Crescent

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ttq4I_0fE5ONhr00

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — You can help shape the future of La Crescent’s parks.

The city is hosting an open house at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the La Crescent Community Building.

City leaders want input on four parks.



News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Crews remove invasive, undesirable brush and trees from River Point in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Crews are removing invasive and undesirable brush and trees at River Point District in La Crosse. The city’s Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department contracted Les Manske & Sons Excavating & Landscaping of Stoddard, Wis., for the project, which involves the floodplain forest and emergent wetland at the site’s southwest corner. (La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

Park Falls seeking input on future YMCA design

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Input is needed from people living in Park Falls and surrounding areas about a future YMCA. Earlier this month, the city of Park Falls received a $5.6 million grant to construct the YMCA. Currently, a groundbreaking is slated for 2022 and final construction is to be completed in 2023.
PARK FALLS, WI
