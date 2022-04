Auburn freshman Sunisa Lee’s season may be over, but that won’t stop her from getting recognized for her efforts. Lee was named as one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics on Tuesday, sharing the honor with Florida’s Trinity Thomas, Oregon State’s Jade Carey and Lexy Ramler of Minnesota. The Honda Sport award is given across 12 different collegiate women’s sports to the best athlete of their respective sport.

