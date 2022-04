(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved an order to support a CDBG Façade Grant application for 200-210 Chestnut Street. The owners, K & C Steffens, LLC, are working with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on an application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the Community Development Block Grant COVID Recovery program. Alexsis Fleener, Community Development Director with SWIPCO, says the application is for one building owner from 200-210. She says this is a large corner building with two entrances; the middle building is set up for three addresses, and 210 has two separate locations.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO