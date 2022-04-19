ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ADOT says management of vehicle fleet saved taxpayers $6 million

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation said it has saved taxpayers more than $6 million since taking over fleet vehicles for more than 60 state agencies in 2021. ADOT, as part of the 2021 state budget...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan to send $140 million of marijuana tax revenue to taxpayers

(The Center Square) – More than $1.1 billion of legal marijuana has been sold in Michigan in fiscal year 2021, and now, more than $140 million of tax revenue will kick back to taxpayers. Of that amount, $42.2 million will fund 163 municipalities and counties, $49.3 million will flow...
INCOME TAX
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KPCW

Park City awarded $2.4 million to expand electric transit fleet

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration and was distributed by the Utah Department of Transportation. The $2.4 million will be used to purchase three electric buses and one electric passenger van. Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the grant will help Park City...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 15 News

Crooks Fire in Prescott area grows to 1,600 acres, evacuations ordered

PRESCOTT, AZ — Officials have issued READY, SET, GO evacuation notices for several communities south of Prescott due to the Crooks Fire. Crooks Fire was discovered Monday at 10 a.m. approximately 10 miles south of Prescott. VIDEO: Tuesday, April 19. The flames quickly spread in the hours that followed...
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
TechCrunch

Rental car delivery startup Kyte is growing its fleet to 10,000 vehicles

Kyte, which is currently in 13 U.S. markets and will launch in Portland, Oregon this week, plans to grow its fleet to around 10,000 vehicles in the next year, according to the company. While electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) don’t make up much, if any, of Kyte’s current fleet, the company wants to prioritize those offerings for its customers in the future.
PORTLAND, OR
12 News

Government Prairie Fire erupts west of Flagstaff

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — As Arizona firefighters continue to battle wildfires racing across the state, a new fire has started in Northern Arizona. The 5-acre Government Prairie Fire started Tuesday evening on private property and is burning near Brannigan Park and Government Prairie roads just west of Flagstaff. Coconino...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adot#Vehicles
The Independent

Flagstaff-area residents evacuated in wind-whipped wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire in rural northern Arizona ballooned to over 3 square miles Tuesday as winds whipped the flames, shut down a major highway and grounded aircraft that could drop water and fire retardant. About a couple hundred homes along U.S. 89, north of Flagstaff, were being evacuated, said Coconino County sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton. Firefighters contended with gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) that pushed the wildfire over the highway, authorities said.“It's blowing hard, and we have ash falling on the highway,” Paxton said.Fire and law enforcement agencies were going door to door to warn of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KTAR.com

Tunnel Fire burning near Flagstaff more than doubles in size overnight

PHOENIX – High winds fanned flames 100 feet into the sky and grounded air tankers as the Tunnel Fire burning near Flagstaff grew to 16,625 acres by Wednesday morning. The blaze expanded about 11,000 acres overnight, fire managers said. “It just kept moving,” Tunnel Fire team spokesman Dick Fleishman...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Outsider.com

Arizona Tunnel Fire ‘Rapidly’ Spreads Across More Than 6,000 Acres, Hundreds of Homes Evacuated

A fast-moving, extremely dangerous ‘Tunnel Fire’ in Arizona grew to over 6,000 acres overnight according to local officials. Significant winds and dry conditions exacerbated the damage, preventing any containment despite over 200 firefighters working the scene. The Tunnel Fire began about 14 miles northeast of Arizona’s Grand Canyon urban hub, Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Evacuations ordered due to Tunnel Fire burning near Flagstaff

PHOENIX — The Tunnel Fire burning about 15 miles north of Flagstaff forced evacuations in some places Tuesday, authorities said. Areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails, were put into “GO” status at about noon, according to Coconino County Emergency Management.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona lawmakers approve right to try expansion

(The Center Square) – Arizona is inching closer toward enacting new legislation allowing a patient the right to try remedies that could save their lives but not given government approval for use. The Arizona House of Representatives passed the Right to Try for Individualized Treatments (SB1163) on Monday. The...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy