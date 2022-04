CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Gas Prices are beginning to fall slightly from the excruciating highs of the past few months in the Chattanooga area. According to the latest analysis by Gas Buddy, they found that in a survey of 170 gas stations in the Chattanooga metropolitan area that the average gas price is $3.73/gallon. This is down about six cents from last week and almost 30 cents from this time last month. Unfortunately, that number is still a $1.07/gallon higher than this time a year ago.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO