East Rutherford, NJ

Jets deciding between Ikem Ekwonu, Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 4 overall?

 3 days ago
North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

GM Joe Douglas “loves” North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. Although Douglas could supersede any other staffer’s preference, Vacchiano’s mock draft features Robert Saleh winning a power struggle that concludes with defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux on his way to the Big Apple.

The Jets’ Thibodeaux visit last week involved a grilling on the motivation and personality issues that have affected the Oregon product’s draft stock, Vacchiano adds, noting that the Jets were impressed with the polarizing pass rusher. The Lions have also been connected to Thibodeaux, but the issues that have dinged his stock may be too much for Dan Campbell. The second-year Lions coach is not believed to be high on Thibodeaux, Albert Breer of SI.com notes. Gang Green would then be in position, should the Texans pass at No. 3, to stop a potential Thibodeaux freefall.

George Fant‘s emergence lessens the Jets’ O-line need, but Mekhi Becton‘s reliability nosedive has the 2020 first-round pick on unstable ground. The Jets are prepared to try Becton on the right side, and Vacchiano adds Ekwonu may not be a Day 1 starter if selected by the Jets. That would be unusual for a top-five pick and would depend on Becton’s readiness, but this overlap — despite the Jets’ interest in adding an impact tackle — could push the team to spend its top pick on another position.

This could certainly go the other way as well, which would have the Jets using three first-round picks on O-linemen in three years. Hearing Ekwonu connected to the Jets more than anyone else, Breer mocks the tackle to New York. Ekwonu played both tackle and guard with the Wolfpack; this could solve the positional overlap with Becton. Some teams view guard as Ekwonu’s best position, Breer adds.

Carl Lawson‘s ACL tear wounded the Jets’ pass rush before last season started, and Saleh’s first Jets defense ranked last. Although Lawson is set to return, the Jets still have a need on the edge. The team has famously struggled to address its edge position since 2006’s John Abraham trade. No Jet edge defender registered more than two sacks last season.

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
Giants Reportedly Want To Trade Former First-Round Pick

The New York Giants are reportedly looking to trade second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney, per the New York Daily News. Toney’s career with the Giants got off to a rocky start after they selected him with the 20th overall pick in 2021. Injury issues, workout absences and other “red flags” immediately marred his young NFL career.
Von Miller speaks on who lured him to play for the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The proud new addition to the Buffalo Bills' defense was with media on Wednesday, as the team embarks on the first set of OTAs of the season. Von Miller, who won a Super Bowl - his second - with the Los Angeles Rams this past season, chose to sign with the Bills in the offseason. Buffalo was going to be a popular pick, given their team makeup that should be able to yet again contend for a national championship. However, Miller just only released the reasoning for coming to One Bills Drive.
Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
The quarterback the Giants should draft on Day 3 is...

There is an adage about NFL offenses that crops up every draft season. Particularly in the modern NFL, where the passing game is king. You either have the quarterback, or you are looking. There are always exceptions. Teams that have younger passers are hoping that player develops into the quarterback...
Jets Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The New York Jets bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive end Vinny Curry. Curry was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in 2021 due to a rare blood disorder. He opened up about his condition last August. “In July, the Jets doctors diagnosed me with a rare blood...
NFL Draft prospect profile: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett‘s status as one of the top quarterback prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft is the result of hard work and an example of taking advantage of every opportunity presented. He will have a chance to continue overachieving later this month when he will likely hear his name called early on the first night of the draft.
Rob Walton frontrunner to buy Denver Broncos

The list of prospective Broncos owners has narrowed to five, according to Troy Renck of Denver7. An NFL-record bid should be expected, and the winning price is set to smash the previous mark David Tepper set four years ago when he bought the Panthers for $2.275 billion. Rob Walton is...
Giants have received calls about James Bradberry, first round picks

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen held his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday and unlike Dave Gettleman before him, it was very bland. Schoen paused before answering any questions, considered his words carefully and offered up no meaningful information that wasn’t already known. What he did reveal, however, is that the Giants have received calls about both cornerback James Bradberry and their two first round picks.
Rams Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay signs restricted free-agent tender

Matt Gay has signed his tender. The restricted free-agent kicker has re-signed with the Rams, reports Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Following a breakout 2021 campaign during which he earned his first career Pro Bowl nod, the Rams slapped Gay with a restricted free-agent tender. The one-year tender will lock the kicker into a $2.54M salary for the 2022 campaign.
NFL Draft 2022: In latest mock, Giants make a shocking pick at No. 7, Jets go defense, Eagles get their WR | Bowen

We’re almost there. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft unfurls Thursday, April 28, then the rest of the selecting continues through the next two days in Las Vegas. The top of the first round will be all about three teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants and Jets have a pair of top-10 picks, while the Eagles have a pair in the top 20 following their pre-draft trade with the New Orleans Saints.
Ex-Giants Star Makes Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear

Saquon Barkley’s career has sputtered since a transcendent 2018 rookie campaign. The running back hasn’t received much help from current New York Giants offensive linemen, but a former blocker came to his defense. On Thursday’s episode of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Shaun O’Hara supported Barkley while laying...
