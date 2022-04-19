Tuberculosis Case Reported at San Ysidro High School
A person at San Ysidro High School was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) and may have exposed students and school staff, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced today. The dates of exposure were from January 11, 2022 to March 18, 2022. HHSA is working with...
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 252 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths related to the virus in its latest data. Friday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 748,896 infections and 5,155 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the HHSA. The number of...
Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
On April 16, van lifers from around the U.S. trekked into San Diego County as National Park Week kicked off a weeklong, presidentially proclaimed event. For the following seven days, 400 national parks throughout the country, including Cabrillo National Monument and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, hosted events, special programs, and digital experiences,
Community members attending a meeting in Lakeside said an attack on a 16-year-old Black girl is yet another example of unchecked racism in East County. Next, San Diego’s probation department has been violating state regulations that protect juvenile offenders. Later, U.S. inflation rates are the highest they’ve been in 40 years. And in an already high-priced city like San Diego, that inflation pinch can really hurt. Midday Edition spoke to people who are trying to make ends meet about what they are paying for everyday items. Meanwhile, San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood could soon host a new Black Arts and Culture District to honor the hard work and contributions of the Black community. After, with gas prices soaring to record levels, many prospective car buyers say an EV is the way to go. But are there enough electric vehicles in California car dealerships? Then, homes with eco-friendly features are selling faster and for more money than the average home according to new data released by Zillow. Finally, the 11th annual San Diego Asian Film Festival Spring Showcase serves up eight days of what it calls "fresh Asian cinema from then and now."
SAN DIEGO — As San Diegans continue to feel the strains of expensive housing, a new study confirms that rent prices across the county have dramatically increased in the past year. According to Rent.com, studio apartments saw the biggest jump, going up 21%. “It's insane…it's crazy,” said Brittny Brown,...
The rates of sexually transmitted diseases are trending upward, following a national trend more than two years into the pandemic. Experts are calling for more funding for STD prevention. Meanwhile, SANDAG lost nearly $2 million dollars in toll money last year. Plus, are there enough electric vehicles in California to meet growing demand as gas prices spike?
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For the first time, it's being recommended that kids ages eight and older be screened for anxiety and kids ages 12 and older be screened for depression. That's according to the U.S Preventative Services Task Force, an independent volunteer panel of national experts. The Task Force...
San Diego County probation officers have been disciplining youth offenders in violation of state regulations, locking them in their rooms for unnecessarily long periods of time, sometimes without any written justification. Those violations were documented in a January report from the Board of State and Community Corrections, which found the...
I asked fifteen teenagers at school and virtually from schools across Chula Vista to share some reasons why they are choosing to wear masks. At Mater Dei, Haylee, 18, said she is "absolutely terrified of getting Covid-19... what terrifies me most is having it and spreading it to others without knowing."
Two males were stabbed on Easter Sunday afternoon near a recreation center in the Egger Highland neighborhood of San Diego, according to a local law enforcement official. San Diego police told NBC 7 that the fight took place around 5 p.m. close to the Robert Egger Sr. South Bay Recreation Center, which is located near the intersection of Saturn Boulevard and Coronado Avenue.
San Diego is flush with green. In the past few years, fully legal recreational marijuana sales have transformed San Diego area dispensaries from back-alley operations to modern, hip and unique storefronts, with amazing selections of product. Though the county has dozens, these are the best places to buy cannabis and cannabis-related products in San Diego.
SouthWest Patient Group
Cannabis education without borders
San Ysidro
There is no other dispensary in San Diego County that has done more to further cannabis education than SWPG. Located a few hundred feet from the San Ysidro Mexican border, SWPG does an amazing job educating people in both Spanish...
SAN DIEGO — A first of a kind vending machine was unveiled at Torrey Pines High School Wednesday. The machine provides free feminine products. A start-up business called Dotstash is behind the machine in an effort to destigmatize the topic of menstruation. The founder of Dotstash told CBS 8 she came up with the idea after finding it difficult to access menstrual products in public spaces.
If you’re not busy on Monday, April 18 at 10 a.m. consider checking out the ribbon-cutting, preview, and tour of the new North Coastal Live Well Center Community-Based Crisis Stabilization Unit at 1701 Mission Ave., Oceanside. Set to open on Monday, April 25, the CSU will provide community-based 24/7...
Today, San Diego County “cut the ribbon” on a new community-based crisis stabilization unit in Oceanside. As KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen shows us, it’s a calming space for those seeking mental health care. San Diego County officials Monday cut the ribbon on a new community-based...
