Tuberculosis Case Reported at San Ysidro High School

Community members attending a meeting in Lakeside said an attack on a 16-year-old Black girl is yet another example of unchecked racism in East County. Next, San Diego’s probation department has been violating state regulations that protect juvenile offenders. Later, U.S. inflation rates are the highest they’ve been in 40 years. And in an already high-priced city like San Diego, that inflation pinch can really hurt. Midday Edition spoke to people who are trying to make ends meet about what they are paying for everyday items. Meanwhile, San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood could soon host a new Black Arts and Culture District to honor the hard work and contributions of the Black community. After, with gas prices soaring to record levels, many prospective car buyers say an EV is the way to go. But are there enough electric vehicles in California car dealerships? Then, homes with eco-friendly features are selling faster and for more money than the average home according to new data released by Zillow. Finally, the 11th annual San Diego Asian Film Festival Spring Showcase serves up eight days of what it calls "fresh Asian cinema from then and now."

LAKESIDE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO