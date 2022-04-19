Northwest's Cunningham earns weekly MIAA track honor
Northwest Missouri State junior distance runner Caroline Cunningham has been named the MIAA Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.
The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native set a pair of Northwest outdoor track and field records in California last week. She set the Bearcat school record (10 minutes, 29.75 seconds) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Bryan Clay Invitational. It ranks as the sixth-best time in NCAA Division II this spring. It is the top-time in the MIAA and the Central Region this season.
Cunningham then set the Northwest standard (4:29.71) in the 1,500-meter race at the Mt SAC Relays. Her time ranks No. 2 in the MIAA and No. 5 in the Central Region this spring.
