Northwest's Cunningham earns weekly MIAA track honor

Northwest junior Caroline Cunningham competes at the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Hughes Fieldhouse in Maryville. File photo | News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State junior distance runner Caroline Cunningham has been named the MIAA Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native set a pair of Northwest outdoor track and field records in California last week. She set the Bearcat school record (10 minutes, 29.75 seconds) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Bryan Clay Invitational. It ranks as the sixth-best time in NCAA Division II this spring. It is the top-time in the MIAA and the Central Region this season.

Cunningham then set the Northwest standard (4:29.71) in the 1,500-meter race at the Mt SAC Relays. Her time ranks No. 2 in the MIAA and No. 5 in the Central Region this spring.