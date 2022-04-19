ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Northwest's Cunningham earns weekly MIAA track honor

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INBdZ_0fE5Ljxw00
Northwest junior Caroline Cunningham competes at the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Hughes Fieldhouse in Maryville. File photo | News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State junior distance runner Caroline Cunningham has been named the MIAA Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native set a pair of Northwest outdoor track and field records in California last week. She set the Bearcat school record (10 minutes, 29.75 seconds) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Bryan Clay Invitational. It ranks as the sixth-best time in NCAA Division II this spring. It is the top-time in the MIAA and the Central Region this season.

Cunningham then set the Northwest standard (4:29.71) in the 1,500-meter race at the Mt SAC Relays. Her time ranks No. 2 in the MIAA and No. 5 in the Central Region this spring.

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Class B Champions earn Little Caesar's Team of the Week honors

The money would go towards burying power lines, improving drainage, and adding sidewalks, lighting, and bike paths downtown. ULM meteorology students take observations ahead of storms out in field. Updated: 9 hours ago. A group of ULM’s meteorology students is out tracking the storm as it moves into Alabama.
HIGH SCHOOL
St. Joseph News-Press

Andrew Carter named Missouri Western's ninth athletic director

Missouri Western State University has named Andrew Carter as its ninth director of athletics. The Griffons made the announcement Wednesday evening, bringing an end to a nine-month search. Western welcomed three finalists to campus in the fall before suspending the search until the new year, bringing three new interviewees to campus earlier this month for private meetings with university members.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
State
California State
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
MLive.com

15 Kalamazoo-area boys track and field athletes to watch in 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI – Unseasonably cold weather has sidelined many of Michigan’s high school track and field teams throughout the early part of the spring season, but a warm-up appears to be on its way, setting the stage for the state’s top athletes to showcase their skills. There...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Clay
KULR8

Lewistown point guard Bryce Graham to play for MSU-Northern

HAVRE — Bryce Graham, the captain and point guard for the Class A runners-up Lewistown boys basketball team, has signed a letter of intent with Montana State-Northern, the school announced Wednesday. Graham averaged 10 points and nearly four assists per game, along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He...
LEWISTOWN, MT
Savannah Morning News

The Prep Central Newsletter for April 21, 2022

The Prep Central Newsletter is back after a couple weeks off and this week we lead with the nominations for the 69th annual Ashley Dearing Award, an honor voted on by athletic directors and media to decide who the most versatile male high school athlete in Savannah is. We also have a story with a rundown of all the athletic signings in the past couple weeks -- led by Calvary Day's Dayyan O'Neal, a three-sport standout who...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Track And Field#Relays#Northwest#Bearcat#Ncaa Division Ii
Sand Hills Express

South Loup Girls Win Overton Track Invite – South Loup Boys Finish Runner-up

Several area teams competed at the Overton Track and Field Invite on Tuesday. South Loup was the girls team champion with 149 points. Ansley/Litchfield was 4th in the girls team standings with 61 points and Twin Loup was 5th with 51. Axtell won the boys team title with 174 points. South Loup was second with 98 points, Ansley/Litchfield was third with 85. Twin Loup was fifth in the boys team standings with 46 points which was one point better than SEM who finished sixth with 45.
CALLAWAY, NE
Newberry Observer

Track and field set records at Anderson

ANDERSON — The Newberry track and field team returned to Anderson University for the second time this season. The Wolves came away with a trio of event wins, four new school records, and a plethora of program top-ten times. As a team, the men of Newberry placed sixth with...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sand Hills Express

Area Athletes Give Strong Performances at Nebraska Track and Field Festival

Area athletes from Mullen and Arcadia/Loup City went up against some of the top track athletes in the state as they competed at the Nebraska track and field festival held at Papillion La Vista Stadium. Jessica Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City won the girls shot put with a winning effort of 41’7″. Stieb also competed in the discus where she finished third with an effort of 130’4″.
ARCADIA, NE
The Hawk Eye

Meet the 2022 All-Hawk Eye boys basketball team

The 2021-22 high school boys basketball season will go down in history as one of the best in recent years. Fort Madison had one of its best seasons in history, reaching the top of the Class 3A rankings and advancing to a substate semifinal game before letting a late lead slip away in...
BURLINGTON, IA
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
580
Followers
83
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy