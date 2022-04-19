ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Aldama (knee) is out for Tuesday's Game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 bold predictions for Game 2 vs. Grizzlies in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves won Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series versus the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a shock for most, as the Grizzlies had a great season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with 56 wins. That is not a knock on the Timberwolves, who also had a good year, but everyone was expecting the Grizzlies to take Game 1.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santi Aldama
thecomeback.com

Duke star Paolo Banchero makes major announcment

The Duke Blue Devils had an excellent run in the 2021-22 college basketball season surrounded by the looming retirement of longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski but ultimately fell short to their bitter rival in the Final Four, losing to North Carolina 81-77. The team was one of the most talented...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Kenny Smith Drama

The NBA on TNT crew are no strangers to poking fun at each other. But during the team’s pregame coverage on Wednesday night, Shaquille O’Neal seemed to take a more serious tone with his co-worker Kenny “The Jet” Smith. Smith joked around with Shaq, calling him...
NBA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies maul the Timberwolves to even series 1-1

Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at one apiece. Morant went to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves
The Oregonian

Memphis Grizzlies rout Minnesota Timberwolves, tie series at 1-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1. Morant went to the bench with 4:40 left to a huge ovation. He finished a rebound shy of a triple-double. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 16, with Jackson hitting 4 of 7 from three-point range as the Grizzlies finished with seven in double figures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Monster game in victory

Ingram finished with 37 points (13-21 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 victory over the Suns. Ingram helped propel the Pelicans to victory after a huge fourth quarter, although he was efficient throughout the entire game....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy