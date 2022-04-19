Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Out Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1. Morant went to the bench with 4:40 left to a huge ovation. He finished a rebound shy of a triple-double. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 16, with Jackson hitting 4 of 7 from three-point range as the Grizzlies finished with seven in double figures.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO