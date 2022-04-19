Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Out Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves won Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series versus the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a shock for most, as the Grizzlies had a great season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with 56 wins. That is not a knock on the Timberwolves, who also had a good year, but everyone was expecting the Grizzlies to take Game 1.
Patrick Beverley wasted no time getting into foul trouble on Tuesday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was assessed a technical foul just 60 seconds into their 124-96 loss in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Beverley, one minute into the game at FedExForum, tried to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was back to work for the Grizzlies on Monday, out to bounce back from that disappointing performance in game one of their playoff opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. And if you expected to see the Grizz down in the dumps and worried about their predicament, one game into a seven game […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies tied up their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a dominating victory at the FedExForum Tuesday night. The Grizzlies, who headed into Tuesday’s Game 2 contents down 0-1 in the 7-game series, beat the Timerbolves 124-96. Memphis ended the first quarter...
The Milwaukee Bucks walked out of Fiserv Forum on Wednesday with a brutal loss against the Chicago Bulls, who just never stopped fighting. The bigger news came after the game when head coach Mike Budeholzer announced a huge update on Khris Middleton:. Recovery time for an MCL sprain can take...
With another disappointing season behind them, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting, and plotting, for ways to improve the state of the roster. Barring some kind of miracle, there really isn't much they can do to drastically change the team. Still, they hope a package of intriguing young players (Talen...
The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
The Duke Blue Devils had an excellent run in the 2021-22 college basketball season surrounded by the looming retirement of longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski but ultimately fell short to their bitter rival in the Final Four, losing to North Carolina 81-77. The team was one of the most talented...
The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
The NBA on TNT crew are no strangers to poking fun at each other. But during the team’s pregame coverage on Wednesday night, Shaquille O’Neal seemed to take a more serious tone with his co-worker Kenny “The Jet” Smith. Smith joked around with Shaq, calling him...
Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at one apiece. Morant went to the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1. Morant went to the bench with 4:40 left to a huge ovation. He finished a rebound shy of a triple-double. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 16, with Jackson hitting 4 of 7 from three-point range as the Grizzlies finished with seven in double figures.
After an impressive Game 1 win, the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a 124-96 beating from the Memphis Grizzlies in the second game of the first-round series. A strong second-half performance from Ja Morant and company allowed them to create separation and pull away with the lopsided win. With the series now...
Ingram finished with 37 points (13-21 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 victory over the Suns. Ingram helped propel the Pelicans to victory after a huge fourth quarter, although he was efficient throughout the entire game....
The top team in the Eastern Conference looks to take control of their first round series, while the best team in the NBA looks to keep things rolling out West on Tuesday night. Watch the NBA Playoffs on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and DirecTV Stream. EASTERN CONFERENCE. (8) Atlanta Hawks...
Comments / 0