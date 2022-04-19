Masks At Airports

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest warrant shows that a Marshall man was arrested and charged in connection with an October 2021 convenience store armed robbery in Tyler. Jacolby Williams, 21, of Marshall, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, with bond set at $250,000. According to the affidavit, Williams and an accomplice, Jubalee Moore, held up a gas station convenience store on Oct. 5, 2021 at gunpoint, stealing cash, e-cigarettes, beverages and other unidentified merchandise before fleeing.
