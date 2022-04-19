Masks At Airports

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Texas mom talks about getting her children to safety as boat sped toward them. East Texas mom...

KLTV

Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was reported missing during the day on Wednesday was found in a lake Wednesday evening. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that the man was found in Cedar Creek Lake at Tom Finley Park in Gun Barrel City. Based on what the man had with him, he had gone there to fish, he said.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Hwy 64 Chase Follow Up

“Everybody loves the park. Everybody comes out and plays basketball at night,” Calnan said. “You can hear them all out here. So, I think any improvements to it would be great for the area and just the environment of the town.”. Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Uprooted trees destroy fence at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clean up continues across East Texas as uprooted trees are still being removed, including at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rose Hill cemetery has uprooted trees that destroyed the fencing along Troup Highway and is on the city’s clean up list. The city received 300 reports of...
TYLER, TX
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Smith County, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Track and field: Longview girls, Mount Pleasant boys win area meet

WHITEHOUSE — Longview captured eight gold medals, Whitehouse grabbed four and Markell Johnson recorded a first-place finish for Tyler at the District 15-5A/16-5A Area Track and Field Championships Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium. Longview also won the girls’ division with a total of 108 points. In the boys’ division,...
LONGVIEW, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Suspect pursuit beginning in Hallsville ends with crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect was arrested following a pursuit beginning in Hallsville and ending in Marshall. The suspect crashed involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of SL 390 at U.S. Highway 80, according to the sheriff’s office. Hallsville PD...
HALLSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Marshall men charged in Tyler convenience store robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest warrant shows that a Marshall man was arrested and charged in connection with an October 2021 convenience store armed robbery in Tyler. Jacolby Williams, 21, of Marshall, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, with bond set at $250,000. According to the affidavit, Williams and an accomplice, Jubalee Moore, held up a gas station convenience store on Oct. 5, 2021 at gunpoint, stealing cash, e-cigarettes, beverages and other unidentified merchandise before fleeing.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

24-hour fridge food pantry opens in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - More often than not, free food pantries are only available during scheduled times. An individual from Nacogdoches wanted to change that and brought her idea into existence. On the corner of Lanana Street and East Hospital Street in Nacogdoches, you will find a decorative piece of...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

New Longview law enforcement building has room for future growth

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A state-of-the-art East Texas law enforcement facility is set to be complete by the end of the year. After decades of working in cramped spaces, Longview police will have a spacious new facility by 2023. The new over 70,000 square foot, $33 million police station is...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

What really happens if you pick a bluebonnet in Texas

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers. News 12 answers some frequently asked questions about the state flower. Spring has sprung in Texas, and parks and highways are covered in these blue beauties. “You get this nasty winter...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Jeffrey Hampton Sentencing Trial

City of Tyler makes decision to help get storm electrical damage fixed faster. City of Tyler Chief Building Official David Gibson, Jr. said an average day sees 10 permit calls. Yesterday, the City got 63 calls. They've come up with a plan to speed things up. U.S. Sen. Cornyn hears...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Center man missing since beginning of April

CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - The Center Police Department in Shelby County, Texas, is looking for a man who has been missing since the start of April. Police are asking for the public’s help finding Marcus Dewaynn Roberts, 51. They say he has been missing since April 3. Roberts is described as a Black male who is 6′ tall and weighs about 250 lbs. He was last seen in the area of MLK Drive and the Bright Morning Star Church near there.
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Better Business Bureau warns East Texans of 'storm chaser' contractors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday, April 19, will mark one week since straight line winds caused damage to property, homes, and businesses in parts of East Texas, including the city of Tyler. As cleanup continues, the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas is offering advice on protecting yourself from...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Sentencing phase begins for Tyler man charged in boating death of teen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 3:45 p.m. update. The state recalls Texas game warden George Clark. State shows Clark the video Chapman provided earlier. When asked his thoughts on the video, Clark said he thought it matched up with the testimony of Hampton operating the boat at a reckless and high speed, making too sharp turns.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

JACKSONVILLE CITY STRATEGY

JACKSONVILLE, TX

