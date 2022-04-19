Masks At Airports

CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - The Center Police Department in Shelby County, Texas, is looking for a man who has been missing since the start of April. Police are asking for the public’s help finding Marcus Dewaynn Roberts, 51. They say he has been missing since April 3. Roberts is described as a Black male who is 6′ tall and weighs about 250 lbs. He was last seen in the area of MLK Drive and the Bright Morning Star Church near there.

CENTER, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO