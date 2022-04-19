ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

Storm impacting Montgomery County

By Courtney Ward, Cassie Hudson
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UaGi_0fE5KYJS00

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Montgomery County felt the impact of Tuesday’s winter storm and experienced multiple road closures, power outages and down wires and trees. The Capital Region was hit with heavy, wet snow overnight.

The sheriff’s office responded to 92 service calls where 79 were related to the storm from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. In that same window, there were reports of 33 downed trees and 27 downed wires.

April snow impact in and around Capital Region

The county deployed 14 out of 18 fire departments to respond to the storm. Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith said he is putting a priority on opening all road closures.

“It’s a little taxing for them, for a storm of this magnitude this late in the spring, this heavy wet snow causes lots of problems,” he said. “We still have a lot of power outages throughout the county, six or seven road closures that are still active cause of trees down and lines down. It’s going to take a little while for National Grid to clean it up.”

County residents can call the sheriff’s office at (518) 853-5500 if they’re experiencing winter storm-related issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, NY
Government
County
Montgomery County, NY
City
Fultonville, NY
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#April Snow#Extreme Weather#National Grid
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy