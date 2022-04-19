ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Bill filed to attach photos to everyone missing on state database heads to governor's desk

By James Stratton
KCCI.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore missing Iowans could soon have a photo attached to their name and description on the state's missing persons database. On Tuesday, the Iowa Senate passed a bill unanimously. The bill allows a police agency to share a driver's license photo when someone is missing,...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Teacher pay raise bill passes, heads to governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed House Bill 530, which is designed to give teachers in Mississippi pay raises. The bill will raise teacher pay by an average of $5,140 beginning in the 2022-23 school year. It also builds in pay increases for every 5th...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Western Iowa Today

Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — A former Armstrong police officer has been charged with dozens of crimes, making him the latest in a string of former town officials to face criminal charges in the last 14 months. Radio station KILR reports that former Armstrong officer Benjamin Scheevel was charged earlier this month with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts — some dating back to 2016. The counts include stalking of at least two women, non-felonious misconduct in office, assault and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He also faces counts of obstruction, theft and tax evasion. The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is also pursuing cases again other former Armstrong officials, including the former mayor, police chief and several town clerks.
ARMSTRONG, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Iowans#The Iowa Senate#The Iowa House#Kcci Investigates#Dot
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Jen Psaki 'mischaracterizing' Florida's parental rights bill, says State Senate president

Republican Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Wednesday hit back at White House press secretary Jen Psaki for how she characterized Florida’s parental rights law. "I’m sure Jen can read just fine. This is a four-page bill. This bill has nothing to do with how she is characterizing this bill. I’m sure she has plenty of problems in Washington to take care of and she should leave Florida’s legislation to Florida. If she wants to talk about this bill, she should certainly read it first," Simpson told "America’s Newsroom."
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Idaho governor signs bill modeled after Texas’ new abortion law

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed a bill modeled after the Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks, becoming the first state to follow the controversial Texas statute that allows private citizens to enforce the restrictions with lawsuits. Under the Idaho law, abortions cannot be performed once...
IDAHO STATE
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Reproductive Health Equity Act Heads To Governor’s Desk After Passing Senate, Longest House Filibuster In Colorado History

By Anna Maria Basquez DENVER (CBS4)– Republican Senator Jim Smallwood was among legislators speaking at the start of a 14-hour debate on the Senate floor Tuesday about HB1279, titled the Reproductive Health Equity Act. During his plea in opposition to the bill, the Senate gallery was full and silent as he was asking for any give. (credit: CBS) “I asked for middle ground to be offered by the majority, particularly around the topics of codifying ‘day of delivery’ abortions, and the absence of language including parental notification,” Sen. Smallwood said. He didn’t get middle ground relating to either, he said. “Virtually my...
COLORADO STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversial abortion rights bill gets approval, heading to governor’s desk

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bills restricting late-term abortions are passing in Republican-led legislatures elsewhere, but Colorado appears to be headed in the complete opposite direction. House Bill 22-1279 has passed through the Colorado House of Representatives. After 12.5 hours Tuesday, the Colorado Senate has approved the bill on a preliminary voice vote. Wednesday, the bill passed The post Controversial abortion rights bill gets approval, heading to governor’s desk appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy