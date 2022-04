The fifth installment of the PA Pride beer series will be canned and ready to go at two Lehigh Valley-area breweries in just over a week. PA Pride is an initiative started in late 2020 that involves breweries from around the state in the creation of one PA Pride beer that’ll be sold at, you guessed it, a number of breweries from around the state — 20 breweries this time around, to be exact. It’s a simple concept, but one that’s amassed some serious popularity across Pennsylvania.

EASTON, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO