Mission, KS

Suspect charged in killing of 16-year-old Kansas boy

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old from Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in...

