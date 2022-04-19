Tygart Valley United Way awards federal funds to 16 non-profits
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Tygart Valley United Way has received and redistributed federal funding across four counties.
$114,909 was distributed to 16 nonprofit organizations in north central West Virginia. The funds were given to the Tygart Valley United Way from the ARPA-R funding and the Phase 39 Emergency Food Shelter Program.
“The Emergency Food & Shelter Program is a federal government program that is another avenue for non-profits to secure additional funding for served meals, other food, homeless services, and shelter nights if they are within the required guidelines for the funding,” said Joseph Solberg, Finance and Grants Director at TVUW and EFSP Board Chair. “United Way is proud to serve as the lead for this process to bring dollars into our community.”
Grant recipients for this round of funding include:
Marion County
- Reset Incorporated
- Soup Opera
- Connecting Link
- HOPE, Inc.
- Giver’s Hand Food Pantry
- NCWV Community Action
- Tygart Valley United Way
Randolph County
- Meals on Wheels of Randolph County
- Elkins United Christian Community Center
- Highland Community Builders
- Catholic Charities
- Tygart Valley United Way
Taylor County
- NCWV Community Action
- Bread of Life Mission
- Taylor County Family Resources
- Tygart Valley United Way
Tucker County
- Blackwater Ministerial Association
- Tygart Valley United Way
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 0