Randolph County, WV

Tygart Valley United Way awards federal funds to 16 non-profits

By Jeena Cadigan
 1 day ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Tygart Valley United Way has received and redistributed federal funding across four counties.

$114,909 was distributed to 16 nonprofit organizations in north central West Virginia. The funds were given to the Tygart Valley United Way from the ARPA-R funding and the Phase 39 Emergency Food Shelter Program.

“The Emergency Food & Shelter Program is a federal government program that is another avenue for non-profits to secure additional funding for served meals, other food, homeless services, and shelter nights if they are within the required guidelines for the funding,” said Joseph Solberg, Finance and Grants Director at TVUW and EFSP Board Chair. “United Way is proud to serve as the lead for this process to bring dollars into our community.”

Grant recipients for this round of funding include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzyZq_0fE5Ij8z00
United Way (WBOY Image)

Marion County

  • Reset Incorporated
  • Soup Opera
  • Connecting Link
  • HOPE, Inc.
  • Giver’s Hand Food Pantry
  • NCWV Community Action
  • Tygart Valley United Way

Randolph County

  • Meals on Wheels of Randolph County
  • Elkins United Christian Community Center
  • Highland Community Builders
  • Catholic Charities
  • Tygart Valley United Way
Pleasant Valley exit on I-79 closing Tuesday

Taylor County

  • NCWV Community Action
  • Bread of Life Mission
  • Taylor County Family Resources
  • Tygart Valley United Way

Tucker County

  • Blackwater Ministerial Association
  • Tygart Valley United Way
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV

Springfield non-profit pushes for federal transparency, more research, for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Colorectal Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. But that trend could change in the next couple of years. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, colorectal cancer is estimated to become the leading cause of cancer death in people between 20 and 49 years old, by 2030. So Springfield-based advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer is pushing for awareness among young people for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WBOY 12 News

2 men charged for meth, fentanyl in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Clarksburg. On April 17, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop on a red Ford 500 being operated with a burnt out registration light while on W Pike Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

