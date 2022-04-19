ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted felon accused of punching Fort Lauderdale man for being gay

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – James Garcia said he was walking his dog on Sunday morning in Fort Lauderdale when a man he had never seen before approached him and asked him if he was gay. Garcia said that after responding in the...

