Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the senate seat in Pennsylvania, tells Brian Kilmeade that the Biden administration’s incompetence when it comes to fighting Covid, focusing only on vaccines and refusing to give pharmacies and doctors the proven therapies is shocking. Dr. Oz is not on board with the push to vaccinate children between six months and five years old as if they are a high-risk group. Oz says vaccinating two year olds is not going to prevent 90 year olds from getting future variants of the virus. Dr. Oz also addressed President Biden asking for his resignation from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition or he will be fired. Oz said President Biden fired the wrong doctor, he’s supposed to fire Dr. Fauci. Dr. Oz said President Trump appointed him to two terms and it is a nonpartisan Council to help young people stay healthy. Dr. Oz says it’s another example of incompetence by the Biden administration. Dr. Oz vowed “I’m not resigning. I’m not going anywhere.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO