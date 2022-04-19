ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Freeze Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 03:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles southwest of Wagarville, or 12 miles southeast of Chatom, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wagarville around 710 PM CDT. Leroy around 715 PM CDT. Jackson around 720 PM CDT. Grove Hill around 735 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Augusta, Clarke, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren PATCHY DENSE FOG Patchy dense fog is possible over portions of eastern West Virginia, western Maryland, and the central and northern Shenandoah Valley in Virginia tonight. Motorists should exercise extra caution: reduce speed, use your low beam headlights, and leave extra travel time and following distance.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 17:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Clarke The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay River At Enterprise. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 29.5 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 15.6 feet by Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Chickasawhay River Enterprise 25.0 29.5 Fri 9 am CDT 27.5 24.0 20.6
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Clarke County in east central Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 424 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of De Soto, or 12 miles north of Waynesboro, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Crandall around 435 PM CDT. Sykes around 440 PM CDT. Snell around 450 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Shubuta. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
BlueRidgeLife

Increased Fire Danger : Portions Of The Blue Ridge In Central Virginia (March 27, 2022)

Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Blacksburg VA 553 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022 Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry- Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Appomattox, South Boston, and Keysville 553 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022 ...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... A combination of dry and breezy conditions will create an enhanced risk for the active spread of wildfires this afternoon. West-northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph will occur today. Humidity levels will fall to 20 to 25 percent in the afternoon. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions that would support rapid rates of spread for wildland fires. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
VIRGINIA STATE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
#Northern Virginia
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts or 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Imperial Valley and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Also, localized blowing dust will cause reduced visibilities. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Gallatin; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches in higher valleys and passes, and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to Noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At this time, snow accumulations in the Gallatin valley should generally be less than one inch. Expect a significant change in snow accumulations over a short distance as you go up in elevation.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If you must travel, be prepared for suddenly slowed or stopped traffic in areas of blowing dust, and slow down well before entering a plume of blowing dust and poor visibility. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong winds, blowing dust, and difficult travel. * WHERE...Eastern Elbert and Northern Lincoln Counties, Southern Lincoln County and Washington County. * WHEN...From late Friday morning through Friday evening. * WINDS...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Avoid travel in areas east and south of Denver Friday afternoon and early evening. I-70 through the Limon area will be especially vulnerable to difficult travel and road closures will be possible.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma Extreme Fire Conditions Expected Friday .High winds with sustained speeds between 30 and 45 mph and gusts over 60 mph are possible along with relative humidity values that will drop to near 10 percent during the afternoon and early evening. This will create Extreme fire conditions where any fires that start will spread rapidly out of control. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079...080...081...252 253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Montgomery County through 445 AM CDT At 412 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Big Rock, or 9 miles southwest of Fort Campbell, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville. This includes Interstate 24 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. TATRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Kingman, Lincoln, Reno, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Kingman; Lincoln; Reno; Rice; Russell HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Reno and Kingman Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure loose outdoor items as they high winds can pick them up and send them airborne.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow Extreme Fire Conditions Expected Friday .High winds with sustained speeds between 30 and 45 mph and gusts over 60 mph are possible along with relative humidity values that will drop to near 10 percent during the afternoon and early evening. This will create Extreme fire conditions where any fires that start will spread rapidly out of control. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079...080...081...252 253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bottineau, Burke, Dunn, McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Dunn; McHenry; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Renville; Stark; Ward WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches and ice accumulations as high as one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Much of north central and parts of western North Dakota. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday Morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy falling snow and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds in areas of freezing rain could cause minor damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas with higher elevation could see localized ice accumulations as high as one quarter of an inch. Near whiteout conditions will be possible at times.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations could exceed 6 inches over the passes and in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This does not include the Great Falls area.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

