'I love what Nico Rosberg did... he won the world title and retired': Snooker ace and F1 fanatic Kyren Wilson, 30, casts doubt over playing into his 40s like John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan

By Peter Carline for MailOnline
 1 day ago

Petrolhead Kyren Wilson admires Nico Rosberg for putting his family first and quitting at the top of his sport.

While snooker’s class of 92 are still going strong well into their forties, German Rosberg quit Formula One in 2016 after beating Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the world title in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

And Crucible runner-up Wilson, a married father of two and F1 fanatic, respects Rosberg for the decision.

Kyren Wilson has doubts about playing into his forties like John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan

Asked if he can see himself playing into his forties like John Higgins, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams, Wilson replied: ‘I'm not sure. I've got a family that I do want to enjoy at some point. So we'll see.

‘I'm not saying I'm going do it, but I love what Nico Rosberg did. He won the world title in F1. And he said my family have missed enough - I'm going to step back and not race anymore. So I really liked that. Yeah, obviously, that's a nice position to be in as a world champion…’

Wilson says his choice of career has produced some tough choices.

‘There has to be a lot of sacrifice. You do have to be very selfish to play this game,’ he says. ‘You do have to almost put your family second, so it's hard to do sometimes when you've got young children and family around you. So it's sort of managing that, isn't it? So we'll see.’

Wilson reached the Crucible final two years ago, losing 18-8 against Ronnie O’Sullivan. But his preparation was far from ideal.

The 30-year-old from Kettering says his choice of career has produced some tough choices

‘My fire alarm went off in the hotel at 6am in the morning and I'd already not had a very good sleep because I was wired from the semi-final match with Anthony Hamilton.

‘And that kind of transpired into the final. I got off to a really poor staff but managed to make a real fight of it in the second session and should have closed within one frame from quite far behind.

‘When I lost that final frame of that session, I think that gave Ronnie a lot of confidence and he went on to play some awesome snooker the next day.’

It is something that Wilson, 30, says he has learned lessons from.

‘I think I did the wrong things going to bed that night. I've got a few things that can combat that before I'm going to sleep to chill me out and calm me down. They're great techniques and things that are going to help me for the future.’

Last season, Wilson progressed to the semi-finals, losing against 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy.

Nico Rosberg, pictured with his wife Vivian, quit F1 in 2016 after winning the world title

‘Playing Shaun in the semi-finals, where he did a bit of a number on me from quite far behind and just found his potting boots. He was just potting balls from outer space.’

And what goes through Wilson’s head when an opponent has such a spell?

‘You have to kind of admire it really. There's an awful lot of pressure to pot the balls that you're potting. So you just have to admire it, learn from it and just find out ways of dealing with that the next time it occurs.’

Wilson, who plays Ding Junhui in the first round on Wednesday, can’t wait to play at the Crucible once again. What is it that makes him such a force in Sheffield?

‘It's just everything about the tournament. I think the longer format suits my personality, longer formats suit my game. It's a bit of a pressure cauldron and I seem to thrive off that.

‘Not only that, but I love the whole environment. I love the Crucible, I love Sheffield as a city. So I think when you're happy that can be shown on the table as well. If you're in a happy place, it tends to bring the best of out you.’

