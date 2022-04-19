First responders hold training exercise at Columbia Regional Airport

The father of a pilot who was killed after her plane crashed into a potato processing plant with a large chimney has urged authorities to close the nearby landing strip. Brittney Infanger, 30, was flying UPS packages from Salt Lake City in Utah to Burley in Idaho when her plane crashed into the Gem State Processing Plant in Heyburn, Idaho, last week.Her father, Jim Bob Infanger, told local press that his daughter had 11 years of flying experience.“There’s a 60-ft chimney sticking out of the food processing plant – no lights on it, dead centre – straight across the...

