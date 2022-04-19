ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First responders hold training exercise at Columbia Regional Airport

By Mark Slavit
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA REGIONAL AIRPORT — People living in Southern Boone County and motorists driving near Columbia Regional Airport Tuesday saw a large gathering of first responders. There was no cause for alarm...

