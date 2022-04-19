ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious and very bright 2 bed/ 1 bath with a living and dining room. All hardwood floors,...

Shine My Crown

Chicago Professor Found Restrained, Bludgeoned to Death

Police are investigating the tragic killing of a Chicago woman who was found dead in her home on Wednesday. Aaliyah Newell, 47, responded to a call to attend a residence on the 7200-block of South Vincennes after being told a woman had been found unresponsive in a home. When they arrived, they found Newell unresponsive.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Illinois Real Estate
Illinois Business
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

North Chicago man finding himself stuck as he tries to get missing jewelry back from shuttered Sears

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- A North Chicago man had been saving a diamond ring for a special lady, but now, his dream proposal is ruined. The man, Marcus Gregory, blames the company he trusted for years. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, Gregory's lost-and-found case is a complicated one. Gregory still has the years-old receipts for jewelry he has been saving for his daughter. Also in his longtime collection is a shiny engagement ring. He has been on the lookout for a lucky lady – but as of last August, Gregory is also on the...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
FMX 94.5

This Is the Oldest Home Currently for Sale in Lubbock

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seing new homes being built. While these new homes are wonderful, there are plenty of older homes in Lubbock that deserve some love too. Take this home for example. This is the oldest home for sale in Lubbock right now, and it...
LUBBOCK, TX
WGNtv.com

What is the heaviest snowstorm Chicago has ever had?

What is the heaviest snowstorm Chicago has ever had?. Chicago’s official snow records began on Nov. 1, 1884. In the 137+ years since then, the greatest snowstorm was the event of Jan. 26-27, 1967, when 23.0 inches of snow fell at Midway Airport (the location for Chicago’s official weather records at that time). At O’Hare International Airport, 20.4 inches fell, and across metropolitan Chicago snow totals ranged from 18 to 24 inches. As we transition through the middle part of April, the likelihood of any additional snow is diminishing, but it is still possible. In fact, from May 1 onward to the end of the snow season, snow has fallen in five years: 1888, 1909, 1911, 1929 and 1940. The heaviest was 1.6 inches on May 1, 1940.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2:16 a.m. in the first block of South Laramie Avenue when someone inside a white sedan started shooting, police said. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Chicago, IL

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With a strong Hispanic population and culture, Chicago has a wide variety of Mexican restaurants to choose from representing almost every regional cuisine. From Michelin rated fine dining to casual street food-inspired eateries, you will find something amazing both downtown and in the unique neighborhoods that make up the Chicagoland area.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds. The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from […]
ILLINOIS STATE

