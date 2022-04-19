Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

What is the heaviest snowstorm Chicago has ever had?. Chicago’s official snow records began on Nov. 1, 1884. In the 137+ years since then, the greatest snowstorm was the event of Jan. 26-27, 1967, when 23.0 inches of snow fell at Midway Airport (the location for Chicago’s official weather records at that time). At O’Hare International Airport, 20.4 inches fell, and across metropolitan Chicago snow totals ranged from 18 to 24 inches. As we transition through the middle part of April, the likelihood of any additional snow is diminishing, but it is still possible. In fact, from May 1 onward to the end of the snow season, snow has fallen in five years: 1888, 1909, 1911, 1929 and 1940. The heaviest was 1.6 inches on May 1, 1940.

