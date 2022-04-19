Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tenants on the South Side are demanding action against inattentive landlords, and more support from City Hall. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports they gathered near the 6th Ward aldermanic office. The crowd represent tenants from over 40 buildings across Chicago's South Side.They're looking for City Council support on the Chicago Healthy Homes Ordinance. They said it's time for Chicago to hold its landlords accountable, who they said are abusing the system in their own favor at the cost of the people who live there.They're asking for a better system to keep buildings clean and up-to-date on repairs. Tenants...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO