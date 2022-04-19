Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent armed robberies. In each incident, police say two male offenders approached male victims that were doing construction work at apartment buildings. The offenders pulled out a handgun and demanded the victims’ property, police said. The offenders then struck...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. With a strong Hispanic population and culture, Chicago has a wide variety of Mexican restaurants to choose from representing almost every regional cuisine. From Michelin rated fine dining to casual street food-inspired eateries, you will find something amazing both downtown and in the unique neighborhoods that make up the Chicagoland area.
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on: Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field: Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in […]
The area around Douglass Park and Mount Sinai Hospital doesn’t feature a lot of dining options. But a new development, Ogden Commons, has lured one of Chicago’s most popular Jamaican restaurants. Earlier this month, Ja’ Grill opened its second location, and from the looks of things, owner Tony Coates has some new tricks up his sleeve.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tenants on the South Side are demanding action against inattentive landlords, and more support from City Hall. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports they gathered near the 6th Ward aldermanic office. The crowd represent tenants from over 40 buildings across Chicago's South Side.They're looking for City Council support on the Chicago Healthy Homes Ordinance. They said it's time for Chicago to hold its landlords accountable, who they said are abusing the system in their own favor at the cost of the people who live there.They're asking for a better system to keep buildings clean and up-to-date on repairs. Tenants...
Chicago police say that two children were inside of a vehicle that was stolen in Lincoln Park on Wednesday night. According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were delivering a package in the 2100 block of North Lincoln Park West at approximately 8:05 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle pulled up behind them.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Monday were searching for the person who robbed a Metro by T-Mobile cellphone store in Humboldt Park. Just after 6 p.m., someone went in with a knife and stole items from the store on North Avenue just west of Kedzie Avenue. Some of the stolen merchandise might already have been found by late Monday night. Police were seen pulling merchandise out of a camouflage bag. No one had been arrested late Monday.
In 2019, Charlette Stanton and Jacare Thomas sold everything and purchased a property at 600 E 75th Street in Chicago. Thus, a dream long ago realized, to create community and bring something different to the neighborhood, had come to fruition. Park Manor 75 , a new wine bar, and one of the first in the area, is coming to the South Side this August.
CHICAGO — Willie Wilson is hosting another gas giveaway Saturday at more than 25 locations in the city and suburbs. Wilson will give away $1 million in gas starting 7 a.m. Saturday. His organizers have asked people to not line up overnight. Here are the locations:. Super Save, 48...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are working to clear three separate crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday morning. Illinois State Police said the crashes were reported from northbound I-94 at 71st Street to 63rd Street. Police said one of the crashes involved a semi-truck that is leaking fuel. Crews are putting sand down to clear the fuel in three lanes. The cause of the crashes are unknown this time, No injuries have been reported.
ENGLEWOOD — Dion’s Chicago Dream has paved the way for equitable access to food across the city. Now, with the assistance of a global fellowship program, founder Dion Dawson is ready to bring healthy, fresh food to hundreds of homes. Dawson was one of 18 people selected for...
This home, located at 3842 N. Alta Vista Terrace in Chicago, is a hop, skip, and jump from Wrigley Field. It definitely has a unique interior. Now, before you have a peek, it could be that my taste is way off and the interior is actually magnificent. I'm not alluding to the space being ugly, either. It just has a very interesting style.
CHICAGO - A 71-year-old man was injured after driving through an iron fence and colliding with a building on Chicago's South Side. The crash occurred in the 4600 block of South Lake Park in the Kenwood neighborhood. At about 4:45 p.m., Chicago police say the man was driving a gold...
ST. ANDREWS — The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership announced Wednesday afternoon that the Market at St. Andrews will be moving up the road to Oaks by the Bay Park starting Mother's Day weekend.
After being based in the parking lot of the C.S.S. Yacht Basin along Beck Avenue for almost a decade, the market will set up shop at its new location on May 7. Lisa Barnes-Tapscott, executive director of the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership, said the move...
Comments / 0