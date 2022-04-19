ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The miR-532-E2F1 feedback loop contributes to gastric cancer progression

By Shanting Gao
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGastric cancer (GC) ranks fourth in incidence and mortality worldwide, ascertaining the pathogenesis of GC is crucial for its treatment. E2F1, which regulates the transcription of genes encoding proteins involved in DNA repair, DNA replication, mitosis and survival of cancer patients, functions as a key regulator in GC progression. However, the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Transferrin receptor 1 promotes the fibroblast growth factor receptor-mediated oncogenic potential of diffused-type gastric cancer

Diffuse-type gastric cancer (DGC) is a highly invasive subtype of gastric adenocarcinoma that frequently exhibits scattered peritoneal metastasis. Previous studies have shown that the genes of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), such as fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) or Met, are amplified in some DGC cell lines, leading to the constitutive activation of corresponding RTKs. In these cell lines, the survival of cancer cells appears to be dependent on the activation of RTKs. To gain novel insights into the downstream signaling pathways of RTKs specific to DGC, phosphotyrosine-containing proteins associated with activated FGFR2 were purified through two sequential rounds of immunoprecipitation from the lysates of two DGC cell lines. As a result, transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) was identified as the binding partner of FGFR2. Biochemical analysis confirmed that TfR1 protein binds to FGFR2 and is phosphorylated at tyrosine 20 (Tyr20) in an FGFR2 kinase activity-dependent manner. The knockdown of TfR1 and treatment with an inhibitor of FGFR2 caused significant impairment in iron uptake and suppression of cellular proliferation in vitro. Moreover, the suppression of expression levels of TfR1 in the DGC cells significantly reduced their tumorigenicity and potency of peritoneal dissemination. It was indicated that TfR1, when phosphorylated by the binding partner FGFR2 in DGC cells, promotes proliferation and tumorigenicity of these cancer cells. These results suggest that the control of TfR1 function may serve as a therapeutic target in DGC with activated FGFR2.
CANCER
Nature.com

CircTHBS1 drives gastric cancer progression by increasing INHBA mRNA expression and stability in a ceRNA- and RBP-dependent manner

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) play vital regulatory roles in the progression of multiple cancers. In our study, transcriptome analysis and self-organizing maps (SOM) were applied to screen backbone circRNAs in gastric cancer (GC). Upon validation of the expression patterns of screened circRNAs, gain- and loss-of-function assays were performed in vitro and in vivo. Underlying mechanisms were investigated using RNA pull-down, luciferase reporter assay and RNA immunoprecipitation. The expression of circTHBS1 was significantly increased in GC and associated with poor prognosis. CircTHBS1 facilitated the malignant behavior and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition of GC cells. Mechanistically, circTHBS1 sponged miR-204-5p to promote the expression of Inhibin Subunit Beta A (INHBA). Moreover, circTHBS1 could enhance the HuR-mediated mRNA stability of INHBA, which subsequently activated the TGF-Î² pathway. Our research identified circTHBS1 as an oncogenic circRNA that enhances GC malignancy by elevating INHBA expression, providing new insight and a feasible target for the diagnosis and treatment of GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gene profiling of SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, long non-coding RNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± in gastric cancer patients

Even with considerable progress in cancer researches, gastric cancer is still one of the global health problems. Recognition of the differential expressed genes in GC is the most appropriate approach for establishing new diagnostic targets. This study evaluates SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, lncRNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± genes profiling as well as HIF-1Î± protein level for GC. The expression of selected genes, serum HIF-1Î± and CEA protein levels were determined for 50 GC patients and 50 healthy controls by real-time RT-PCR, ELISA, and ELICA respectively. The sensitivities of these parameters as diagnostic biomarkers were evaluated. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± expression, serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level were significantly upregulated in GC patients as compared to the control group (P"‰="‰0.024,"‰<"‰0.001) and had significant positive correlations between each other except SMAD7 with serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level. On the other hand, SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS expression were significantly downregulated in GC patients (P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.001, 0.025,"‰<"‰0.001 respectively) and had significant positive correlations with each other (P"‰<"‰0.001). Significant negative correlations were observed between most of both groups. All studied parameters were associated with GC clinical stages except SMAD7 was associated with stage IV onlyÂ (P"‰="‰0.005) and GHRL did not associate with tumor stages (P Ëƒ 0.05). All studied parameters may be promising biomarkers for the early diagnosis of GC. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± gene, and HIF-1Î± protein may be jointly implicated in cancer development and prognosis, while SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS may act as tumor suppressors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of the novel SHP2 degrader SHP2-D26, alone or in combination, against lung cancer is associated with modulation of p70S6K/S6, Bim and Mcl-1

SHP2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, plays a critical role in fully activating oncogenic signaling pathways such as Ras/MAPK downstream of cell surface tyrosine receptors (e.g., EGFR), which are often activated in human cancers, and thus has emerged as an attractive cancer therapeutic target. This study focused on evaluating the therapeutic potential of the novel SHP2 degrader, SHP2-D26 (D26), either alone or in combination, against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. While all tested NSCLC cell lines responded to D26 with IC50s of < 8 Î¼M, a few cell lines (4/14) were much more sensitive than others with IC50s of â‰¤"‰4 Î¼M. There was no clear association between basal levels of SHP2 and cell sensitivities to D26. Moreover, D26 rapidly and potently decreased SHP2 levels in different NSCLC cell lines in a sustained way regardless of cell sensitivities to D26, suggesting that additional factors may impact cell response to D26. We noted that suppression of p70S6K/S6, but not ERK1/2, was associated with cell responses to D26. In the sensitive cell lines, D26 effectively increased Bim levels while decreasing Mcl-1 levels accompanied with the induction of apoptosis. When combined with the third generation EGFR inhibitor, osimertinib (AZD9291), synergistic effects on decreasing the survival of different osimertinib-resistant cell lines were observed with enhanced induction of apoptosis. Although D26 alone exerted moderate inhibition of the growth of NSCLC xenografts, the combination of osimertinib and D26 effectively inhibited the growth of osimertinib-resistant xenografts, suggesting promising efficacy in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Prostate Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Cell#Tcga#Txnip#E2f1 Mir 532#Introduction Gc
Nature.com

Can probiotics stop oral cancer progression?

Data sources Four electronic databases (PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus and PLOS) were queried to identify studies that investigated the effects of probiotics against oral cancer, published in the English language between January 2015 and February 2020. Study selection Randomised controlled trials (RCT) including in vivo and in vitro studies...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
BBC

Ukraine war: World Bank warns of 'human catastrophe' food crisis

The world faces a "human catastrophe" from a food crisis arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank president David Malpass has said. He told the BBC that record rises in food prices would push hundreds of millions people into poverty and lower nutrition, if the crisis continues. The World...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy