932 W Cullom Avenue #1F

A property developer died over the Easter weekend when he climbed into a hammock and was hit but the brick pillar it had been attached to. James Douglas, 28, was killed shortly after getting into the hammock, which was in his garden at his family home in Tunstall Village Green in Sunderland.
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
Going to the grocery store can be a stressful activity these days. With inflation still going up, your favorite products are likely more expensive. In addition, there are still shortages and supply chain issues on certain items which means you may not be able to find them at your local store. For this reason, some stores have now issued purchase limits again on certain items.
ST. ANDREWS — The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership announced Wednesday afternoon that the Market at St. Andrews will be moving up the road to Oaks by the Bay Park starting Mother's Day weekend.
After being based in the parking lot of the C.S.S. Yacht Basin along Beck Avenue for almost a decade, the market will set up shop at its new location on May 7. Lisa Barnes-Tapscott, executive director of the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership, said the move...
Comments / 0