New Orleans, LA

Sean Payton says he’s “probably” taking a studio job for 2022

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSaints coach Sean Payton has made clear his desire to join the media. He apparently will. Via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com, Payton said Tuesday that he’s likely taking a studio job with a network to be named later. “I think so, I just don’t want to be the...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

