ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo City Council Approves Fourth Round of ARPA Funds

Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo, Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqGhG_0fE5CORk00

PUEBLO – Pueblo City Council approved a fourth round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding in the Monday, April 11 meeting. This allocation to nonprofits with ARPA dollars still falls within the first tranche of funding of over $18 million with the second half of funding to be received in May of this year. Approval of funding in this fourth round was awarded to Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County to assist with the purchase of two minibuses for increased transportation needs as a result of the pandemic. In addition to the transportation assistance the ARPA funding also provides support for the clubhouse at Risley International Academy of Innovation.

The Financial Navigator Program of NeighborWorks Southern Colorado received ARPA funds which provide financial sessions for individuals affected by economic hardship due to the pandemic. Assistance includes budgeting, referrals for potential benefits, debt support and prioritizing living expenses.

Pueblo Community College’s proposal included four asks to assist with Pueblo Corporate College with job training assistance with the Paint Simulator, the Place for Enrichment and Academic Knowledge (PEAK), the college’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program and the Industrial Sewing Training program. Each of these programs serve adult learners in the Pueblo community to assist with continuing education and job training.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment asked Pueblo City Council for matching funds from the Pueblo County Commissioners for premium pay for public sector employees because of essential work from the pandemic.

The lump sum of funding for this portion of the fourth round totaled over $700,000. The City of Pueblo organized 75 volunteers and identified pillar leads to assist with the process of approval for ARPA funding. Once proposals were scored, they were then reviewed by an internal task force and recommended by Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar before proposals were presented to City Council for final approval. Pueblo City Council is set to vote on approval of additional funding proposals for the fourth round of allocations on Monday, April 25 at the regular City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo County, CO
Government
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Approves Preliminary Subdivision Plat, and First Reading amending Zoning Ordinance

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council on Wednesday approved the preliminary plat for the Redwood Subdivision. The Planning and Zoning Commission met on April 12 and held a public hearing on the preliminary plat for the proposed subdivision. The commission stated the proposed project met all requirements of a preliminary property. The subdivision is for residential development, creating nine new lots for single-family homes.
ATLANTIC, IA
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council approves funds for Music City Mall redevelopment project

The Lewisville City Council approved an agreement with The Catalyst group to prepare for the first phases of a Music City Mall redevelopment project. Phase one of the project includes visioning, programming and stakeholder input. The second phase is master planning, and phase three is marketing. All three phases are projected to cost $248,000, which the council approved during its March 21 meeting. The costs will come from the city’s general fund.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Lewisville City Council approves funds for Music City Mall redevelopment; Round Rock neighborhood hit hard by tornado finds strength in community and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of March 24. Note: The following stories were published March 22-23. Dallas-Fort Worth. The Lewisville City Council approved an agreement with The Catalyst group to prepare for the first phases of...
LEWISVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Job Training#Volunteers#American Rescue Plan Act#Boys And#Pueblo Corporate College#Math
kmvt

New revenue guarantee pending city council approval

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s no question the pilot shortage has had a bad impact on air travel at Magic Valley Regional Airport. Last October, the flight from Twin Falls to Denver, was discontinued, and now the route to Salt Lake is at risk. “With the pilot...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KXRM

Peak Vista opens new health center in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peak Vista, a non-profit that provides health care for people facing access barriers, opened its newest health center in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday. The new location on East Las Vegas Street will replace Peak Vista’s health center at Rio Grande and will provide medical, dental, behavioral health, and care coordination services […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Pueblo Chieftain

Ace Hardware gets green light to open in Pueblo West

Pueblo County commissioners have unanimously approved an agreement paving the way for a temporary certificate of occupancy at Pueblo West’s new Lambert Ace Hardware store, which is expected to open Friday after weeks of delays. The agreement, approved at a meeting of county commissioners Thursday, calls for a temporary permit to be issued and gives Ace Hardware’s owners six months to remedy issues that had prevented the store's grand opening, such as the need for eight additional parking...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
Westword

Colorado COVID Cases Rise, Theater Run Canceled as More Masks Go Away

As the number of COVID cases in Colorado go up, masks are coming down. This week, Denver International Airport and RTD announced that they would no longer require masking after a judge in Florida nixed the federal face-covering mandate — a ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to appeal. But on April 20, new COVID-19 cases in Colorado hit a six-week high, and the Arvada Center prematurely ended its run of the popular musical Kinky Boots, largely because of infections among cast members.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Gov. Polis and Colorado lawmakers have a $200M plan to address homelessness

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a housing crisis across Colorado as previously affordable enclaves saw rental costs and home prices soar, and as a resort-town homebuying spree shut out low- and middle-income workers from mountain communities. Meanwhile, homelessness in urban areas became more visible when the streets emptied of workers and tourists. Job loss, economic upheaval […] The post Gov. Polis and Colorado lawmakers have a $200M plan to address homelessness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Recreational marijuana sales would empower Colorado Springs residents to invest tax revenue at home

Municipalities across Colorado enjoy substantial tax revenues from the sale of recreational marijuana, monies that pay for critical services like public safety, mental health counseling and infrastructure construction. But residents of the state’s second-largest city, Colorado Springs, fail to benefit from recreational marijuana taxes because the city forbids recreational cannabis sales. The ban’s most consequential […] The post Recreational marijuana sales would empower Colorado Springs residents to invest tax revenue at home appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Xcel Energy, parties discuss possible earlier retirement for Pueblo coal plant

Xcel Energy’s chronically troubled Comanche 3 coal-fired power plant might be closed earlier than the 2034 retirement date in the utility’s proposed energy resource plan. The fate of the plant in Pueblo is one of the issues Xcel Energy hopes to resolve with organizations and agencies involved in the proceedings on the plan. Discussions are looking at “the potential to further accelerate Comanche 3’s retirement date while ensuring system reliability and balancing the interests of affected workers,” according to a filing the company submitted Monday.
PUEBLO, CO
Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo, Colorado

580
Followers
348
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Pueblo is situated at the confluence of the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, 112 miles (180 km) south of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. The area is considered semi-arid desert land, with approximately 12 inches (304.80 mm) of precipitation annually. With its location in the "Banana Belt", Pueblo tends to get less snow than the other major cities in Colorado.

Comments / 0

Community Policy