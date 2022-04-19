Pueblo City Council Approves Fourth Round of ARPA Funds

PUEBLO – Pueblo City Council approved a fourth round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding in the Monday, April 11 meeting. This allocation to nonprofits with ARPA dollars still falls within the first tranche of funding of over $18 million with the second half of funding to be received in May of this year. Approval of funding in this fourth round was awarded to Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County to assist with the purchase of two minibuses for increased transportation needs as a result of the pandemic. In addition to the transportation assistance the ARPA funding also provides support for the clubhouse at Risley International Academy of Innovation.

The Financial Navigator Program of NeighborWorks Southern Colorado received ARPA funds which provide financial sessions for individuals affected by economic hardship due to the pandemic. Assistance includes budgeting, referrals for potential benefits, debt support and prioritizing living expenses.

Pueblo Community College’s proposal included four asks to assist with Pueblo Corporate College with job training assistance with the Paint Simulator, the Place for Enrichment and Academic Knowledge (PEAK), the college’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program and the Industrial Sewing Training program. Each of these programs serve adult learners in the Pueblo community to assist with continuing education and job training.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment asked Pueblo City Council for matching funds from the Pueblo County Commissioners for premium pay for public sector employees because of essential work from the pandemic.

The lump sum of funding for this portion of the fourth round totaled over $700,000. The City of Pueblo organized 75 volunteers and identified pillar leads to assist with the process of approval for ARPA funding. Once proposals were scored, they were then reviewed by an internal task force and recommended by Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar before proposals were presented to City Council for final approval. Pueblo City Council is set to vote on approval of additional funding proposals for the fourth round of allocations on Monday, April 25 at the regular City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m.