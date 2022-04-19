ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks optional on airplanes, transit

Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Masks now optional on public transportation

The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate would remain necessary. DOJ might appeal mask ruling as COVID spreads faster. The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS 8

NCTD scraps mask mandate aboard transit vehicles and in stations

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Other forms of transportation are following suit and making masks optional, Lyft and Uber dropped their mask requirement for riders on Tuesday. While masks are no longer mandatory on most airlines or at airports, the Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday was mulling its requirement for passengers on buses and rail lines to don face coverings pending further guidance from federal authorities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS makes masks optional in April

MILWAUKEE - Masks will be optional for Milwaukee Public Schools students and staff in school buildings starting Monday, April 18. The decision was made after a vote Thursday, March 24 by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors. For the last two years, there's been a number of long, contentious school...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Confusion as US’s ‘trains and planes’ mask mandate overturned

Confusion reigns in the US when it comes to mask-wearing on transport services, after a federal judge overturned the mandate that said face coverings must be worn by travellers.The US mask mandate, which required passengers on public transport, on planes and at airports to wear a mask, had been in place since January 2021. Due to expire on 18 April 2022, it was extended again until 3 May by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to give more time to study the BA.2 omicron coronavirus variant.But on Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida,...
U.S. POLITICS
13News Now

Suffolk Public Schools allows masks to be optional

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has made some adjustments to its mask policy. On Thursday, the board voted to allow mask-wearing to be optional for staff, parents, visitors, and volunteers. Masks will be optional for students while riding SPS buses, and also includes students participating in athletics and extracurricular activities.
SUFFOLK, VA
WDTN

Removing the airplane mask mandate: Health leaders support, travelers react

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a letter to President Joe Biden, the CEOs of several major airlines said “now is the time” to lift mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. A total of 10 CEO’s signed the letter, including Delta, American and United. With COVID vaccines readily available throughout the world, local health leaders said […]
DAYTON, OH
Inc.com

CDC Lifts Mask Requirements for Most Transportation--and Businesses Follow Suit

One of the final federal mask requirements is no longer -- making your own mask mandate, should you still have one, less potent. On Monday the Biden administration announced that, starting immediately, Americans will no longer be required to wear masks on public transportation, after a court ruling in Florida this week overturned a mask-mandate extension mounted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 18. The U.S. health agency had extended to May 3 federal mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes and trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs. At the time, the CDC said it needed time to assess a recent surge in Covid cases across the country, brought about by the BA.2 variant.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Where you do and don’t have to wear masks on US public transportation

When a judge struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, the ruling changed the face of American travel. Within hours, a cluster of airlines declared they would no longer require the face coverings. Some flight attendants and passengers celebrated in mid-air. Even Disney World made masks optional on its park transportation.But not every sector of the transportation world is tossing out its mask mandates just yet. Individual airlines and other companies still have the option to enforce their own mandates, even if they’re not backed up by the federal government. Here’s a look at where you do...
UBER

