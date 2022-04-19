ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

World Book Day at Las Vegas Books

 1 day ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Saturday is world book day, a great opportunity to support local shops! Roqui Theus stopped by Las Vegas books, a local used book store that opened in November 2021 on Tropicana and Eastern. They host local writer’s groups and book clubs, and support local authors and artists.
Shop owners want to remind you that they buy for cash and trade, and would love your old paperbacks, especially romance, westerns, horror, and children’s books.

For world book day, Las Vegas books will be giving away a selection of books for kids and adults!

