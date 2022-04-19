ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Everett celebrates Earth Week

 3 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. – The City of Everett is celebrating Earth Week with community opportunities and partnerships to make a difference and invest in the planet. Everett community members are invited to celebrate Earth Week by participating in earth-friendly activities and initiatives.

“On Earth Day – and every day – we can all do something for our planet, whether it’s using water and energy more efficiently, reducing waste or changing how we get around town,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin. “I encourage our community members to join us in taking steps toward a more sustainable future.”

Community opportunities

Everett Public Library curated a collection for books and other resources, Go Green: Stories and Resources on Caring for our Planet, for all ages to celebrate Earth Week. Community members can visit epls.org for library hours, to browse and reserve resources and apply for a library card.

On April 21, Everett Parks will carry on a decades-long tradition of celebrating Earth Day with environmental stewardship at Johnston-Kelly Park. Elementary students will help plant new vegetation and assist parks staff in maintaining the 4.8-acre greenbelt.

Community members can also invest in the planet by riding the bus. Everett Transit continues to work toward their vision of an all-electric fleet of buses to reduce carbon emissions and be good stewards of the environment. They also received more than $2 million in state investments for wireless electric bus chargers. Everett’s all-electric buses have displaced nearly 130,000 gallons of diesel and prevented nearly 1,150 tons of climate pollution.

Exploring local rain gardens is another way to celebrate Earth Week. These gardens collect, absorb and filter the rain and pollutants that runs off roofs. Community members can sign up for a self-guided rain garden tour at everett.eventbrite.com to receive a map of local rain gardens to visit. Learn more about the City’s rebate program and how these earth-friendly gardens work at everettwa.gov/raingardens.

The Green Everett Partnership, a partnership between Everett Parks and Forterra, is hosting three volunteer Earth Day events for community members to help care for Everett’s parks and green spaces. On April 22, volunteers can help remove weeds and spread mulch around developing plant life at Thornton A. Sullivan Park. On April 23, volunteers will gather at Hannabrook Park to remove invasive plants so native greenery can survive. And there’s a community clean up event at the South Everett Forest Preserve on April 30. Learn more and register at everett.greencitypartnerships.org

Saving water is another great way to support a healthy environment. Water conservation kits and resources are available to community members through Everett Public Works and the Everett Public Library. Visit the Everett Public Library to pick up a free water conservation kit with low-flow nozzles, moisture meters, kids’ activities and more. Visit everettwa.gov/water to learn more and find additional conservation information and resources.

More City projects and initiatives

Snohomish PUD is partnering with the City of Everett on a new solar project to be built adjacent to Walter E. Hall Park in south Everett, which will allow the PUD to designate funds to Project Pride. Project Pride is the PUD’s customer-funded, income-based program, which currently benefits more than 500 customers annually.

The City’s Water Pollution Control Facility continues their efforts for sustainable and efficient operations. Through their participation in the PUD’s Wastewater Energy Coaching Cohort Program, staff at the water pollution control facility saved over 10,400,000 total net kilowatt hours (kWh) and avoided total energy costs near $830,000 over the course of a three-year energy saving program.

Learn more about the City’s Climate Action Plan and ongoing work to invest in the planet at everettwa.gov/climate.

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
