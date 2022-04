The future of Collin Sexton looms over the Cavaliers and president of basketball operations Koby Altman was asked about the future of the former No. 8 overall pick. “He, in a lot of ways, was the start of not only the rebuild, but the culture that we have in place now,” Altman said of Sexton when speaking with the local media. “To lose him [with the knee injury], you can see throughout the year why we missed him or how we missed him. So, we owe Collin a great debt of gratitude for what he’s done, the work he’s put in and he continues to put in. An important part of this team.”

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO