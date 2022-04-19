ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

Aidan Laughery finding his way as early enrollee with Illini

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3hBP_0fE5AbnV00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Gibson City native Aidan Laughery is enjoying life out on his own for the first time, getting to college a semester early to ingrain himself in the Illinois football culture. But he’s never too far in case he gets homesick.

“It’s best of both worlds, I can go home and have my mom do my laundry and everything like that,” Laughery said. “But I’m still not far away physically but in a different atmosphere and world over here.”

The 5-foot-11 running back is one of eight early enrollees for the Illini this Spring. Laughery is joining a deep position group which returns its top three rushers from 2021, but that’s not discouraging the young back from using this time to learn.

“A lot of guys will probably pick a college where they’ll be that guy,” Laughery said. “They’ll go there, they’ll start, whatever. I came here knowing I was going into a room with loaded guys. Guys that are good, that are known. I think that really is going to benefit me in the long run, because right now it’s a lot of learning for me. I think it’s beneficial, and I’m really happy that I’m here.”

Even with the log jam, Laughery’s speed is something that could help the freshman see the field early in his career.

“Really from first week to where we are today has been pretty impressive,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “He’s been a steady performer all the way through, and hopefully gonna be able to find a role in our offense in the Fall.”

“The guys in the running back room encourage me, Chase Brown especially,” added Laughery. “Being that older guy, the leadership role, he’s in a great position, he doesn’t have to do that. Just the encouragement from all the coaches, especially the players, gives me the confidence to be me and go out there and just play.”

Adjusting to life outside your hometown takes time but it helps to have a former high school teammate by your side. That’s exactly the role Illini outside linebacker Bryce Barnes is playing.


“We’re super close,” said Laughery. “It’s good to just have that guy here for me. Talking about life back home in Gibson City. It’s been good to have him as a close friend to talk to.”

As one of the faces for Bret Bielema’s in-state recruiting initiative, Laughery will see the Memorial Stadium turf for the first time Thursday night for the Spring Game at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Kofi Cockburn set to make announcement about future

WCIA — Kofi Cockburn will make an announcement about his future on Wednesday, and whether or not he will stay in college for a senior season or turn pro. The two-time All-American center posted to his social media accounts on Tuesday with the update. Cockburn has until Sunday night to declare for the NBA Draft. […]
BASKETBALL
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
City
Gibson City, IL
Gibson City, IL
Football
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Gibson City, IL
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State 4-Star Recruit Transferring: Fans React

Ohio State lost some depth at defensive line on Monday afternoon. Jacolbe Cowan, a four-star recruit from the 2020 cycle, has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Cowan is likely seeking more playing time. He didn’t play at all in 2020 and came up with just three...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Predicts No. 1 Seeds For 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament just ended two weeks ago, but it’s not too soon to take a very, very early look ahead at the 2023 field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi officially dropped his first 2023 bracketology on Tuesday. Admittedly, it’s impossible to accurately project next season with so many transfer and NBA Draft decisions still to be made, a fact that Lunardi concedes himself.
NBA
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
WCIA

Self, Kruger return to Champaign to give back with Underwood

GIFFORD (WCIA) — Very rarely are three coaches as successful as Bill Self, Lon Kruger, and Brad Underwood all together at the same time, much less ones tied together by the same university. “It’s reliving a little bit of Illini history,” says Underwood. “And we’re doing it for an unbelievable cause, Coaches vs. Cancer.” Illinois’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Notre Dame Fan’s Message For Ohio State Going Viral

Notre Dame kick off their 2022 regular season and the Marcus Freeman era on September 3 when they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State. But one Fighting Irish fan had a bold message for the Buckeyes. The Notre Dame Recruiting Twitter account (@NDrecruiting01) posted this afternoon that the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WCIA

Future Illini attend Jordan Brand Classic All Star game

CHICAGO (WCIA) — A couple of future Illini are in Chicago for the Jordan Brand Classic All Star game. Signees Ty Rodgers and Skyy Clark got to see each other again before suiting up in orange and blue. With 22 of the country’s top 30 ranked players in the Class of 2022 all in one […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Transfer Adams living out dreams with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After transferring to Illinois this semester, junior offensive lineman Isaiah Adams is enjoying every minute of his experience in orange and blue. “It’s just a dream come true,” says Adams. “It was tough in [junior college], but hard work pays off.” Adams was a three-star recruit coming from Garden City Community College […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Clark, Rodgers looking forward to being reunited at Illinois

WCIA — It will not be long until Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers gave fans a preview of what is to come on Friday at the Jordan Brand Classic, were both got to play with some of the best prospects in the country. Clark did not play in the game as he is recovering from […]
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

LOOK: Antonio Reeves on his visit to Kentucky

Five-star forward Leonard Miller wasn’t the only potential addition to next season’s roster on Kentucky’s campus this weekend. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves‘ visit started on Friday. Yesterday, he shared pictures of himself in a Kentucky jersey on Instagram, asking fans for their thoughts with the disclaimer “Not committed.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy