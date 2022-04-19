ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man accused of inappropriate relationship with student out of custody

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been released from federal custody. Johnathon Bindues has been released to a halfway house under house arrest.

Bindues was the girl’s track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. Investigators say he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old girl . Bindues was arrested in 2021 and has been in custody ever since.

