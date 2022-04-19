ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Murder charge dropped against husband of missing woman formerly from Indiana

By Gregg Montgomery
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP/WISH) — Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a Colorado man who was about to go on trial in the presumed death of his missing wife. But, they’re still leaving the door open...

www.wishtv.com

Related
CBS Denver

Barry Morphew Walks Out Of Court After Murder Case Dropped, What Happened To Suzanne Remains Mystery

(CBS4) – Barry Morphew walked out of court on Tuesday no longer charged with the murder of his wife, but it’s not necessarily over. His wife Suzanne has been missing for nearly two years. (credit: CBS) Suzanne’s brother Andrew Moorman told CBS4, “I’m OK with what happened today. I’m all about finding Suzanne. I just want closure for my family.” Iris Eytan, one of Barry’s attorneys, told reporters outside the courthouse in Fremont County, “We are going to get Mr. Morphew acquitted rightfully after a trial we believe we were going to have.” But in a motion, prosecutors indicated they may be able to...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shine My Crown

Chicago Professor Found Restrained, Bludgeoned to Death

Police are investigating the tragic killing of a Chicago woman who was found dead in her home on Wednesday. Aaliyah Newell, 47, responded to a call to attend a residence on the 7200-block of South Vincennes after being told a woman had been found unresponsive in a home. When they arrived, they found Newell unresponsive.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

