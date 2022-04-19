Cre8Audio's NiftyKeys is a MIDI controller you can build a Eurorack synth in

Get seriously awesome surround sound with the VIZIO V–Series Sound Bar. Boasting Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, this 3D sound bar collection—2.1 and 5.1—produces room-filling surround sound without the need for bulky speakers. In fact, the 5.1 model comes with up 6 built-in speakers and 2 woofers to deliver an immersive audio experience. The VIZIO V–Series Sound Bar also features Google Assistant for hands-free control of your smart home devices and effortless control. You can even use your voice to play music, turn up the thermostat, or find answers to questions. Furthermore, it offers Chromecast built-in, so you can stream music from thousands of apps using just your voice. Finally, with a low profile that can mount directly to your wall, this series offers a space-saving design.
