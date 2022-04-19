ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Cre8Audio's NiftyKeys is a MIDI controller you can build a Eurorack synth in

By T. O'Brien
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCre8Audio made a splash a few years ago when it launched the NiftyCase in 2019, a Eurorack case that featured a surprising amount of convenient features for a stunningly low price. Seriously, $200 for an 84hp Eurorack case with a power supply, MIDI to CV converter, MIDI over USB capabilities and...

www.engadget.com

