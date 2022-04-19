ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Gibson, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Poinsett FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and Poinsett. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wynne, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Hickory Ridge, Waldenburg, Vanndale, Fisher, Bay Village, Birdeye, Wiley Crossing, Mersman, Monterey, Colton, Stewart, Weona Junction and Supply. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and Poinsett. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wynne, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Hickory Ridge, Waldenburg, Vanndale, Fisher, Bay Village, Birdeye, Wiley Crossing, Mersman, Monterey, Colton, Stewart, Weona Junction and Supply. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 06:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Carolina Eastman. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 115.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas of the Carolina Eastman Facility and at the Congaree National Park. At 119.0 feet, Extensive flooding occurs in the Congaree National Park. Some area farmland is flooded. Minor flooding occurs at the Carolina Eastman Facility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:16 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 118.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:16 AM EDT Thursday was 118.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 108.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 115.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Floyd, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 05:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Floyd; Mitchell DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
#Flood
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for McPherson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 05:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: McPherson; Saline DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter of a mile due to dense fog. * WHERE...Saline and McPherson Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 02:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Gusts for wind prone areas up to 65 mph are possible, with ridge gusts around 100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on north- south oriented roads including Highway 395. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will remain strong today, even after the Winter Storm Warning goes in effect at 5:00 AM PDT.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 05:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chickasaw; Howard DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Howard and Chickasaw Counties. In Minnesota, Fillmore County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours with conditions similar to mid-winter storms. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches below 7000 feet, with 12 to 24 inches west of Highway 89 and in the Carson Range. For the Sierra crest above 7000 feet, additional snowfall of 18 to 30 inches is likely. Winds gusting to 50 mph with Sierra ridge gusts above 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with long delays and possible highway closures over the Sierra. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday into Friday. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will continue to produce hazardous conditions on Lake Tahoe during the storm with wave heights 1 to 4 feet.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bristol, Newport by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bristol; Newport FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will rise quickly into the 50s this morning, ending the threat of frost.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 02:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET Rain showers will continue today, but amounts are expected to be below 3 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 05:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin; Laramie East High Plains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND 437. * WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours with conditions similar to mid-winter storms. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, except 7 to 16 inches above 5500 feet west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday into Friday. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Localized amounts of 18 inches or more over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 5000 feet in Kings Canyon NP, Grant Grove, and Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 02:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts in wind prone locations. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be subject to blow over due to strong crosswinds.
CARSON CITY, NV

