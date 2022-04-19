ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-20 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ to 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds could make driving difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Upper Rio Grande Valley, and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Hazardous crosswinds are expected along U.S. Highway 64.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Southwest Utah; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts in excess of 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties, Southwest Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys and Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Strong crosswinds are possible on east-west routes including I-80 from Wendover to Lake Point and US-6 west of I-15 to the Nevada border.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jackson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Billings, Bowman, Divide, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Divide; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope; Williams WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches and ice accumulations around a few hundredths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Far western North Dakota. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy falling snow and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near whiteout conditions will be possible at times.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 01:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, including Tionesta, Canby, Likely and the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, far eastern Klamath County and Lake County, including Paisley, Valley Falls, Summer Lake, Silver Lake and Adel. This also includes Highways 31 and 395 in Lake County and portions of Highway 140 near and east of Lakeview. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. This includes Interstate 8 near the San Diego County border. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; Upper Gila River Valley; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern New Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely and dense blowing dust possible over the southern zones along the International Border. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also continue. A red flag warning is also in effect.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas on Friday. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...South winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely. Reduced visibilities associated with blowing dust may magnify already difficult travel conditions.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If you must travel, be prepared for suddenly slowed or stopped traffic in areas of blowing dust, and slow down well before entering a plume of blowing dust and poor visibility. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong winds, blowing dust, and difficult travel. * WHERE...Eastern Elbert and Northern Lincoln Counties, Southern Lincoln County and Washington County. * WHEN...From late Friday morning through Friday evening. * WINDS...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Avoid travel in areas east and south of Denver Friday afternoon and early evening. I-70 through the Limon area will be especially vulnerable to difficult travel and road closures will be possible.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND THE EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, INCLUDING VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .While winds today are not expected to be as strong as the past few days, widespread breezy to windy conditions are still forecast to redevelop in the northeast highlands and across much of the eastern plains. The continued above normal temperatures, very dry air and unstable conditions will create critical fire weather again today. There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday. Strong to damaging winds will impact all of northern and central New Mexico on Friday while the very dry and unstable conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau, North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains and the West Central Highlands Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult as roads become snow packed and visibility is dramatically reduced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If you must travel, be prepared for suddenly slowed or stopped traffic in areas of blowing dust, and slow down well before entering a plume of blowing dust and poor visibility. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong winds, blowing dust, and difficult travel. * WHERE...Palmer Divide including Castle Rock, Elbert, and Larkspur, Morgan County, Eastern Adams and Arapahoe Counties, Logan County, Sedgwick County and Phillips County. * WHEN...From late Friday morning through Friday evening. * WINDS...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Avoid travel in areas east and south of Denver Friday afternoon and early evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Hettinger, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Hettinger; Rolette WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches and ice accumulations as high as one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rolette and Hettinger Counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy falling snow and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds in areas of freezing rain could cause minor damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas with higher elevation could see localized ice accumulations as high as one quarter of an inch.
HETTINGER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Poinsett FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and Poinsett. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wynne, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Hickory Ridge, Waldenburg, Vanndale, Fisher, Bay Village, Birdeye, Wiley Crossing, Mersman, Monterey, Colton, Stewart, Weona Junction and Supply. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 RED FLAG WARNING FOR EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 214. * Timing...Noon to 8 PM MDT Today. Then extreme fire weather conditions expected late Friday morning through Friday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. On Friday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...Around 15 percent today, and 9 to 14 percent on Friday. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and Poinsett. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wynne, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Hickory Ridge, Waldenburg, Vanndale, Fisher, Bay Village, Birdeye, Wiley Crossing, Mersman, Monterey, Colton, Stewart, Weona Junction and Supply. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on Interstates 25 and 90.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY

